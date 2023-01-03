Tesla Owner Admits to Using FSD Beta While Drunk, Praises the Unfinished Software

Tesla keeps making headlines around the world thanks to its very popular EVs, build quality problems, minimalist interior design approach, eccentric CEO, and, most recently, falling stock price. But now, its expensive automotive software suite is back in the spotlight.
2022 was a big year for Tesla. Even though things started looking gloomy after central banks worldwide decided to tackle inflation by slowing their economies, the automaker managed to exceed its own quarterly deliveries record at the end of the year. Even though the company’s chief thought making analysts happy was going to be a piece of cake, the EV manufacturer still had to resort to discounts in December. This is why shareholders and investors currently aren’t that happy about the stock price.
Another big thing for the American brand in 2022 was the price change for the Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta). Elon Musk hinted that the software was going to evolve tremendously and declared on multiple occasions that autonomous driving will become a major thing for the auto industry. He also underlined that delivering on the promise of having cars that can drive themselves is a must, categorizing self-driving as a make-it-or-break-it kind of thing. So, the price was raised to $15,000 (or $199/month as a subscription) even though FSD Beta is nowhere near completion.
But being an early adopter comes with a couple of perks when you ignore or forget about the growing pains. For example, you get to enjoy one of the most efficient EVs on the market and be an integral part of Tesla’s development efforts. Other companies choose to ship out products that have been extensively tested at their own expense. But unlike legacy automakers, Tesla can appeal to its customers for financial support since it has gained the interest of many.
Unfortunately, some people end up treating FSD Beta like it's a Cruise or Waymo. But not even these self-driving taxis are fully autonomous. They are supervised remotely by humans which can jump in whenever necessary and take precautionary measures. The SAE J3016 standard for driving automation says Level 5 certification can only be obtained when a person will not be required to take control of the car. Nobody’s there yet.
To put things better into perspective, Mercedes-Benz recently managed to work out a solution for a Level 4 autonomous driving system in partnership with Bosch. However, it only works in a very specific environment, and it relies on radars, cameras, and fixed external sensors. On the other hand, Tesla has recently given up on ultrasonic sensors and is trusting its cameras to scan the road ahead.
But some people think FSD Beta is ready to become the driver they need at a moment’s notice. One person admitted during a chat held on Twitter that they hopped in the car while drunk and allowed the vehicle to do all the driving even though they were intoxicated.
“I admitted the other day. I was a little bit tipsy after Christmas. I was probably drunk. But with FSD (the car) drove me home flawlessly,” said the Tesla owner. This immediately attracted some backlash from other Twitter Spaces participants who told this person to “not do this again.”
Now, someone else felt they had to jump in and added that “it is safe” to use the FSD Beta while intoxicated, even though they knew something like this “shouldn’t be said online.” Still, they confirmed that this is not an isolated practice.
But this is not the first time something like this happened. A little over a year ago, a major Tesla advocate said they trusted FSD Beta to navigate the streets while being hungover. According to AAA, driving “hungover can be just as dangerous as driving after having a few drinks.”
Other Tesla drivers who had FSD Beta enabled have also been pulled over by the Police on a number of occasions for sleeping while the car navigated the roads by itself. Some even became repeat offenders! More importantly, before FSD Beta V11 arrived, the automaker's EVs used Autopilot (or Enhanced Autopilot) on highways. This, essentially, is what can be found even in well-equipped Hondas.
In a state like California, driving under the influence can lead to a minimum of 4 days in jail, and a maximum fine of $2,600. The driving license is suspended for at least 30 days and some counties even require an ignition interlock device (a breathalyzer) after the driver is cleared to return to the road.
Granted, Tesla informs anyone who wants to use FSD Beta about their responsibilities and it is very clear with its warnings. The company is not vague when it comes to Terms and Conditions.
Besides telling people that they always remain in charge while behind the wheel and that FSD Beta is, in fact, not a technology that can take full control of the vehicle (for now, at least), Tesla has also taken a couple of measures against those that may try to break the rules. Most recently, it introduced recognition for defeat devices which were used by some customers to not keep their hands on the steering wheel.
Finally, Tesla naming its advanced driver assistance software “Full Self-Driving Beta” may have something to do with the confidence customers and influencer place in it. That may be why California has decided to place a ban on both FSD Beta and Autopilot terms for “misleading advertisement.”
