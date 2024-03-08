Buy a Superyacht and Get a "Human" Included in Your Purchase? Starfire Is on Another Level

Let's face it; we've all heard the stories about how millionaires and billionaires like to spend cash and party. Well, if I understand things correctly, whenever you buy the Starfire superyacht, you'll even get a masseuse included in your purchase.
What a minute! Isn't a masseuse a human who spends time cracking bones and pulling muscle? I get a human with my purchase? Well, by the looks of things, if you ever end up buying Starfire - it's currently up for sale - for its near $17M price tag, your floating paradise will include, among other things, a dedicated human that will push and pull the stress right out of you. But we'll get to that shortly; first, let's see why Starfire should be on your list of investments if you've got the bucks and legal team to own it.
Now, Starfire is a bit special, and the reason is that the original owner was also an investor in the shipyard that actually built it. In this case, world-renowned Benetti is the team behind the magic and a clear reason why this ship looks like it belongs in friggin movies, not necessarily for its simple and modern looks but for its timeless and classic feel that screams maritime living.
Overall, it was launched back in 1997, and the interior clearly reminds me of a time when we were transitioning toward a more composite future. While that may sound like this baby has some years under its belt, it has seen a complete refit back in 2023, with engines and stabilizers being serviced as well. In short, it may be over 20 years old, but it's as good as new.
Within that space, however, hides countless areas and rooms, features, and up to 14 guests, all pampered and cared for by up to 14 crew members. That's nearly one-to-one attention; after all, one crew member - the captain - will be navigating the ship.
From here, the remainder of our exploration into Starfire and if it's worth the bucks will be based upon the sort of lifestyle you can lead while floating the seven seas. To do that, let's start this daydream by waking up in any of the staterooms you see in the image gallery.
As you open your eyes, you catch a peek of the early light breaking over the horizon through windows lining the walls of nearly every stateroom, and as the sun shines into each space, a heavy use of wood ensures you wake up with ease, even going as far as making you feel a bit like royalty. Heck, the master bedroom is sure to give off that feeling.
Like most other ships, you will certainly find a gym, and if that's your thing, go for it, but since we're technically on vacation, it's time to just sit around and get chunky at any of the five dining areas scattered all over the decks, crispy from the sun's rays on the sun deck, soaking in bubbles in that jacuzzi, and making good use of those massage facilities. I just hope the masseuse isn't some bone-breaking Helga from a time when humans bred with giants...that wouldn't be very millionaire-like. Be sure to check out the sauna too.
However, if you're the more active kind, there are plenty of toys to keep you busy and having fun, be it onboard or out at sea. You'll be able to find a 15-foot tender, jetskis and sea bobs, kayaks, paddleboards, a friggin flyboard, and all the towables you can think of. There's snorkeling and fishing gear, too. The only things missing might be floating grind rails and ramps for your wakeboards.
Listen, I could sit here and story-tell until the cows come home, painting picture after picture of what your life may be like aboard this classy jewel of the sea, but until you actually head down to West Palm Beach and see Starfire for yourself, you won't be able to fully grasp the lifestyle it gifts to its future owners. Be sure to make an Instagram or TikTok post about your visit, or even when you sign those papers, making this puppy yours.
As I mentioned, Starfire is for sale, and that means quite a bit for interested parties. For example, whoever steps up to the millionaire plate - maybe that's you - will be getting their hands on a ship that's 177 ft (54 m) long and has a beam of nearly 31.5 ft (9.6 m) at its widest. All that's lugged around by diesel engines and a top speed of 15 knots (17 mph).
Time to give your significant other a kiss on the cheek and head to that ensuite bathroom for the daily biddings. As you brush your teeth, be sure to look around and notice the semi-precious metal fittings, golden sink bowl, marble flooring, and bathtub fit for two. Finish up, throw on a pair of trunks, and let's see what else fills our time aboard Starfire.
