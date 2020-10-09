How to Remove the 2021 Ford Bronco Doors and Roof

3 Report Says VW Might Be Selling Bugatti Brand to Croatian EV Startup Rimac

2 Limited Edition "Buben&Zorweg for Bugatti" Collection Really Is... Something

More on this:

Bugatti Type 251 EVO Rendering Is Actually a Restyled Chiron on a Diet

The Bugatti brand had a rather tumultuous history before making a spectacular comeback with the Veyron back in 2005, but if there's one thing it didn't miss, it was success. 32 photos



If we're talking passenger cars, nothing comes close to the legendary Type 57 Atlantic, a vehicle that features regularly among the most beautiful ever made and continues to



It's the Type 251, the last race car to come from the original Bugatti that, sadly, has nothing else worth mentioning going for it. It did feature a transversely mounted engine, which was quite unique at that time especially for a racing car, but since it didn't do very well, you can't really commend the design choice.



Nevertheless, the



The answer, according to Luigi and Alessio, is this Type 251 EVO created by the two. The concept car looks like Bugatti's equivalent of the Monza SP1/SP2, and it even comes in single- (for racing) or two-seater form. We could spend hours talking about the car's design, but there's actually something else about the Type 251 EVO that's worth lingering on: underneath it all hides a full Chiron chassis and powertrain.



This may be nothing more than a personal project with no intention of going past this status, but the two authors were very rigorous about their approach. They started by stripping down the modern hypercar to its bare bones and kept all the hard points in place. What that means is that, in theory, anyone with a Chiron and enough money (which they probably have if they own a Chiron in the first place) can get in touch with these two, ask for the 3D model, find someone to manufacture the needed parts and panels, and turn the Type 251 EVO into reality.



Let's not get ahead of ourselves, though, and focus on the digital renderings for now. Luckily, there's plenty to focus on since Luigi and Alessio (the former responsible for the 3D modeling part, the latter for conceiving the design, though we get the feeling the entire project was more of a team effort) didn't hold back.



They made countless renderings of both body styles, and then applied some livery and placed them on the track as well. We shouldn't sound so surprised: before releasing the project, they even showed a teaser with the car mostly hidden under a piece of cloth. Yes, it has come to this: teasing renderings. But when they're this good, can you really complain? There are lots of models scattered across the 100+ years since the Bugatti name first made an entrance in the automotive landscape, and even the EB 110, the car that was in production when the company liquidated in 1995, is still regarded as one of the greats.If we're talking passenger cars, nothing comes close to the legendary Type 57 Atlantic, a vehicle that features regularly among the most beautiful ever made and continues to inspire designers to this day . As far as motorsport is concerned, it's the Type 35 that should steal all the limelight from its stablemates, and yet this team of two Italian designers had set their sights on another model.It's the Type 251, the last race car to come from the original Bugatti that, sadly, has nothing else worth mentioning going for it. It did feature a transversely mounted engine, which was quite unique at that time especially for a racing car, but since it didn't do very well, you can't really commend the design choice.Nevertheless, the two Italians - called Luigi Memola and Alessio Minchella - picked the Type 251 as the starting point for their project, the Type 251 EVO. To kick things off, the pair started with a bit of math. If adding the Ferrari 500 TRC and the 812 Superfast together you get the SP1/SP2 Monza, and adding the Formula One car and the LaFerrari you get the LaFerrari FXX, what happens if you put together the Type 251 and the Chiron The answer, according to Luigi and Alessio, is this Type 251 EVO created by the two. The concept car looks like Bugatti's equivalent of the Monza SP1/SP2, and it even comes in single- (for racing) or two-seater form. We could spend hours talking about the car's design, but there's actually something else about the Type 251 EVO that's worth lingering on: underneath it all hides a full Chiron chassis and powertrain.This may be nothing more than a personal project with no intention of going past this status, but the two authors were very rigorous about their approach. They started by stripping down the modern hypercar to its bare bones and kept all the hard points in place. What that means is that, in theory, anyone with a Chiron and enough money (which they probably have if they own a Chiron in the first place) can get in touch with these two, ask for the 3D model, find someone to manufacture the needed parts and panels, and turn the Type 251 EVO into reality.Let's not get ahead of ourselves, though, and focus on the digital renderings for now. Luckily, there's plenty to focus on since Luigi and Alessio (the former responsible for the 3D modeling part, the latter for conceiving the design, though we get the feeling the entire project was more of a team effort) didn't hold back.They made countless renderings of both body styles, and then applied some livery and placed them on the track as well. We shouldn't sound so surprised: before releasing the project, they even showed a teaser with the car mostly hidden under a piece of cloth. Yes, it has come to this: teasing renderings. But when they're this good, can you really complain?