Bugatti Divo Gets Purple Speed Spec in Majestic Rendering

Ettore Bugatti’s guiding principle was always creating unique artwork. This specification exemplifies Ettore’s doctrine and expresses the aerodynamic properties of the Divo’s bodywork with hydrodynamic shapes that would otherwise be invisible to the naked eye. The color purple is often associated with royalty, nobility, luxury, power, and ambition; all characteristics of the Bugatti brand. — Here’s the second exploratory themed Bugatti Divo spec that I put together as for a private client. Had a blast with these!— Renderings by @monacoautodesign — #bugatti #divo #chiron #supercars #exoticcars #ferrari #lamborghini #porsche #mclaren

