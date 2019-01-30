autoevolution

Bugatti Divo Gets Purple Speed Spec in Majestic Rendering

30 Jan 2019, 18:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Bugatti created the Divo for those who wish a Chiron and then some. And with deliveries for the uber-limited edition (only 40 units are being built) set to kick off soon, we've brought the 1,500 horsepower toy under the spotlight.
12 photos
2019 Bugatti Divo and Stephan Winkelmann2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo2019 Bugatti Divo
To be more precise, you can now feast your eyes on an "exploratory spec" for the Divo - aficionados who acquire such jewels are always in search of personalization, so they turn to digital artists in their effort to obtain potential configurations.

The spec we have here mixes purple with white in the kind of quantities you'd expect from such a melange.

And the theme is continued inside the hypercar, as you'll get to notice thanks to the Instagram post at the bottom of the page,

Monaco Auto Design, the digital art label behind the work sitting before us delivered a message with these pixels, explaining the color choice and how this relates to Molsheim's DNA.

"Ettore Bugatti’s guiding principle was always creating unique artwork. This specification exemplifies Ettore’s doctrine and expresses the aerodynamic properties of the Divo’s bodywork with hydrodynamic shapes that would otherwise be invisible to the naked eye. The color purple is often associated with royalty, nobility, luxury, power, and ambition; all characteristics of the Bugatti brand," we are being told on social media.

We'll remind you this is the second Bugatti Divo spec render effort coming from the said source we feature this month.

In our book, the previous one was even more spectacular. And that's because the adventure saw the quad-turbo machine being gifted with the full map of the Targa Florio race, which is of special importance for the French brand - even the brand's halo car is named after Albert Divo, a French racing driver who won the Targa Florio race twice under the Bugatti banner.


 

Ettore Bugatti’s guiding principle was always creating unique artwork. This specification exemplifies Ettore’s doctrine and expresses the aerodynamic properties of the Divo’s bodywork with hydrodynamic shapes that would otherwise be invisible to the naked eye. The color purple is often associated with royalty, nobility, luxury, power, and ambition; all characteristics of the Bugatti brand. — Here’s the second exploratory themed Bugatti Divo spec that I put together as for a private client. Had a blast with these!— Renderings by @monacoautodesign — #bugatti #divo #chiron #supercars #exoticcars #ferrari #lamborghini #porsche #mclaren

A post shared by Monaco Auto Design (@monacoautodesign) on Jan 29, 2019 at 6:22pm PST

bugatti divo Bugatti rendering hypercar
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
PANOZ RoadsterPANOZ Roadster Coupe CabrioPANOZ AvezzanoPANOZ Avezzano CoupeFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniAll car models  
 
 