Bugatti Divo Gets Purple Speed Spec in Majestic Rendering

The spec we have here mixes purple with white in the kind of quantities you'd expect from such a melange.
And the theme is continued inside the hypercar, as you'll get to notice thanks to the Instagram post at the bottom of the page,
Monaco Auto Design, the digital art label behind the work sitting before us delivered a message with these pixels, explaining the color choice and how this relates to Molsheim's DNA.
"Ettore Bugatti’s guiding principle was always creating unique artwork. This specification exemplifies Ettore’s doctrine and expresses the aerodynamic properties of the Divo’s bodywork with hydrodynamic shapes that would otherwise be invisible to the naked eye. The color purple is often associated with royalty, nobility, luxury, power, and ambition; all characteristics of the Bugatti brand," we are being told on social media.
We'll remind you this is the second Bugatti Divo spec render effort coming from the said source we feature this month.
In our book, the previous one was even more spectacular. And that's because the adventure saw the quad-turbo machine being gifted with the full map of the Targa Florio race, which is of special importance for the French brand - even the brand's halo car is named after Albert Divo, a French racing driver who won the Targa Florio race twice under the Bugatti banner.
— Here's the second exploratory themed Bugatti Divo spec that I put together as for a private client. Had a blast with these!— Renderings by @monacoautodesign — #bugatti #divo #chiron #supercars #exoticcars #ferrari #lamborghini #porsche #mclaren