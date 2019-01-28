Bugatti SUV Not Happening Under Stephan Winkelmann’s Watch

Under Armour to Make Spacesuits for Virgin Galactic Astronauts

After Mercedes-Benz and Fiat, Stephan Winkelmann joined Lamborghini as head honcho in 2005. A decade later, the German-born executive switched to Audi Sport, then 2018 saw him join Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. 11 photos



Although Bugatti is looking forward to hybridization and a second model, Winkelmann put the rumors to rest in an e-mailed statement to



Putting the



“Bugatti celebrates its 110th birthday in 2019, and Winkelmann promised the brand has a few surprises in store to mark the occasion.” Coachbuilt cars or special editions of existing models are likely but don’t get your hopes up for the 16C Galibier entering production.



Bugatti has bigger challenges to focus on right now, starting with the quad-turbo W16. The 8.0-liter engine “



Winkelmann declared towards the end of September 2018 that Bugatti is waiting for the Volkswagen Group to open its coffer before the designers and engineers start developing the second model in the lineup. For the time being, resources are limited because VAG is making significant investments in e-cars and autonomous driving.



