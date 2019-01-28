Bugatti SUV Not Happening Under Stephan Winkelmann’s Watch

autoevolution

After Mercedes-Benz and Fiat, Stephan Winkelmann joined Lamborghini as head honcho in 2005. A decade later, the German-born executive switched to Audi Sport, then 2018 saw him join Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.
The 54-year-old put his own mark on Bugatti with the introduction of the Divo, a Chiron-based hypercar that sacrifices speed for handling. It’s the design, however, that helps the Divo stand out in the crowd like a peacock in a pen of chickens.

Although Bugatti is looking forward to hybridization and a second model, Winkelmann put the rumors to rest in an e-mailed statement to LeftLaneNews. More to the point, “there will be no SUV from Bugatti.”

Putting the Bugatti badge on a re-designed Volkswagen Touareg (shots fired at the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus) doesn’t do justice to the French automaker and its race-bred pedigree. Even if Bugatti were to focus on luxury instead of speed, the Volkswagen Group already has the Bentayga, and Rolls-Royce is much obliged to sell you the Cullinan.

“Bugatti celebrates its 110th birthday in 2019, and Winkelmann promised the brand has a few surprises in store to mark the occasion.” Coachbuilt cars or special editions of existing models are likely but don’t get your hopes up for the 16C Galibier entering production.

Bugatti has bigger challenges to focus on right now, starting with the quad-turbo W16. The 8.0-liter engine will be the last of its kindaccording to Winkelmann, and reading between the lines, Bugatti models with the W16 will become more collectible than ever. As more and more automakers embrace electrification, such marvels of internal combustion will be rarer than a unicorn’s horn (and just as magical).

Winkelmann declared towards the end of September 2018 that Bugatti is waiting for the Volkswagen Group to open its coffer before the designers and engineers start developing the second model in the lineup. For the time being, resources are limited because VAG is making significant investments in e-cars and autonomous driving.

An SUV would make more sense from a financial standpoint for Bugatti, but we’d prefer a modern interpretation of the Type 57 SC Atlantic. Whatever the body style and ground clearance, there’s no denying the second Bugatti will translate to larger volumes for the Molsheim-headquartered automaker.
