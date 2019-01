This Molsheim machine has been gifted with a widebody kit, while its nose now adorns a racecar-grade splitter. As for those far arches, they're filled by custom wheels (notice the fat lips of the rolling goodies), with the yellow writing on the tire sidewall matching the color accents on the sides of the 1,500 horsepower monster.However, the most important part of the transformation concerns the middle and the rear sections of the Bug. From the exposed engine compartment to the just-as-see-through rear fascia, there are plenty of elements that demand our attention.Then there's the rear diffuser, which seems to have been lifted straight off a Pikes Peak challenger.The render sitting before us is the work of Yasid Oozear, a Brit whose work we've showcased on many occasions. And the digital artist took a bit of time to drop some thoughts on this pixel play."Super busy day leads to a quick mashup of a Bugatti Chiron. The Chiron might be one of the cars that I like less and less. Especially since I crashed the Divo," the pixel wielder explains.Now, you might be wondering what that Divo crash refers to. After all, no Divo has been spotted on the street yet, so the man couldn't have crashed one, right?Well, in the Photoshop realm, such details have no importance. And that's because the artist recently rendered a ruined Divo, which sat alongside a badly damaged McLaren Senna in the kind of junkyard we'll hopefully never get to see in real life.