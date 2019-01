Let's take the Divo spec we have here. This is an "exploratory theme" that has been rendered for a customer, with the digital art label behind the work having decided to share it with us.The French automaker named its current halo car after Albert Divo, a French racing driver who won the Targa Florio race twice, behind the wheel of Bugattis And the Bug spec you see rendered here packs a matter blue base, which features the course of the 1,400-bend race. The map covers the entire surface of the 1,500 hp monster, with the names of the most important hairpins being mentioned on the vehicle in hand-painted caligraphy.The devil is in the details, with these including matte blue-tinted carbon, marked by silver pinstriping. Oh, and let's not forget the red accents.Now, the said art label also shared its inspiration with us: “The Targa Florio, the race in which Divo made his name, was established in 1906 by a Sicilian wine merchant and car enthusiast and soon became known as one of the worlds toughest races. It look in treacherous mountain roads and was famed for the many hairpin bends as it wound its way through picturesque Sicilian villages. In Divo’s time, the event comprised of five 108-kilometer laps, each with an incredible 1400 corners, During the second half of the 1920s, BUGATTI dominated the Targa Florio, claiming victory for five consecutive years, with Divo winning the final two,"And here's to hoping the splendid spec sitting before us gets to become a reality. Meanwhile, make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the full visual might of the work.