Bugatti Divo Build Slot Listed For Sale

Revealed last year at Pebble Beach, the Divo is more than a special edition of the Chiron. It’s the most high-performance road car ever made by Bugatti, the storied automaker behind timeless designs such as the Type 57 SC Atlantic.
Strictly limited to 40 examples of the breed, the Divo sold out before the veil was taken off. At €5 million before options, it isn’t cheap either. But this type of vehicle attracts the attention of blue-chip speculators.

DI Automobile GmbH in Germany is one of those speculators, listing a build slot on mobile.de for €6,650,000 including value-added tax. There are no photographs of the vehicle, but for some reason or another, the mileage in the ad says the Divo has 20 kilometers on the odometer.

As if that wasn’t curious enough, the car isn't even on the assembly line right now. DI Automobile GmbH does mention a delivery date towards the end of the year or in early 2020. Being a speculator, the dealership also suggests “an increase in value is very likely.”

Even though Bugatti hypercars are meant to be driven, most people prefer to baby them as garage queens. The Divo will surely be remembered as one of the greatest cars of the decade, more so if you remember that the quad-turbo W16 is on its way out.

Another aspect that makes the Divo special is the 380 km/h speed limiter. The Chiron is capable of 420 km/h (also limited), but the Divo has the upper hand in terms of downforce. The bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful hypercar is 35 kilograms lighter and eight seconds faster around the Nardo handling circuit compared to the Chiron.

Bugatti clocked lateral accelerations of up to 1.6 g, bringing the point home in regard to the Divo’s handling. “The Divo is made for bends,” said Stephan Winkelmann, the head honcho of the Volkswagen-owned French automaker.

If it were your money, would you spend €6,650,000 on the Divo or look elsewhere? For reference, that kind of money could get you no fewer than 107 examples of the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC sedan.
