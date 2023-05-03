Brumaire 4700W Is a Nippy Electric Scooter With Vintage Looks From France

Electric urban mobility is on the rise, and e-scooters have become the two-wheeler of choice for those looking for a nippy transportation means for short daily trips. Though East Asia has been dominating scooter manufacturing, there are some young companies based in Europe that are trying to penetrate the market with their attractive offerings. One of them is Brumaire, a French electric scooter brand that has only two years of experience under its belt.
Despite being such a young company, Brumaire has the potential to become a big name in the industry, and its latest offering stands as proof. The Brumaire 4700W is a thoroughly modern electric scooter with an attractive design and an extensive array of tech. In the aesthetics department, the French brand tapped into the retro segment to infuse the modern two-wheeler with an extra dose of charm.
Beneath the classic looks, the new Brumaire 4700W motorbike boasts a powerful 4.7-kilowatt Bosch motor able to provide an output of 6.4 horsepower. This positions it within the 125cc category, which means it is a great choice for entry-level riders who possess A1 and B licenses in Europe and are looking for a reliable and efficient electric commuter.
Top speed is not its most impressive achievement, as it is limited to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour), but a standout feature that sets it apart from other models is a nifty reverse function that comes quite in handy when you have to park it in tight spaces.
Two removable 72-volt, 20-ampere-hour lithium battery packs provide up to 56 miles (90 kilometers) of range on a single charge, which is more than enough for most riders planning to use it for their daily commute to work or short city trips.
It is worth mentioning, though, that the batteries add quite a bit of weight to the assembly, tipping the scales at about 22 pounds (10 kilograms) combined. According to the manufacturer, they take about five hours to fully charge via a standard domestic socket, and they should last for 600 to 800 charging cycles.
Since the Brumaire 4700W is meant to be used mostly in urban settings, the company equipped it with standard components you find in most e-scooters nowadays, including non-adjustable dampers, LED lights, and a regenerative braking system.
It rides on 12-inch wheels front and rear, and there are three driving modes you can choose from. There is an Eco mode for when you want to save batteries during your city rides, a Comfort mode, and a more dynamic Sports mode for when you feel adventurous.
Other noteworthy features include a basic LCD display to show all vital data, lockable handlebars, and a USB port for charging your gadgets on the go. The company also offers a series of add-ons to customize your scooter, such as a GPS tracker or luggage options, along with five colors and two seat types to choose from.
The Brumaire 4700W is already available for order for a starting price of 4,790 Euros ($5,250 at today's exchange rates).
