Brumaire 4700W Is a Nippy Electric Scooter With Vintage Looks From France

Electric urban mobility is on the rise, and e-scooters have become the two-wheeler of choice for those looking for a nippy transportation means for short daily trips. Though East Asia has been dominating scooter manufacturing, there are some young companies based in Europe that are trying to penetrate the market with their attractive offerings. One of them is Brumaire, a French electric scooter brand that has only two years of experience under its belt.

11 photos Photo: Brumaire