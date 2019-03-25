Brits to Make World Record Attempt for Longest Parade of Volvo Cars

On Sunday, March 31, the Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground, near Leicester in the UK will be the gathering site for some 600 Volvo cars of all shapes and sizes. The gathering will not take place as a means to celebrate something, but to attempt setting a world record.

“In this same year, several high profile leaders in the Volvo community were sadly lost to Cancer, and in a bid to further promote awareness of these illnesses, car group members from various Volvo clubs started to collaborate on planning activity that would generate a combined large scale event for Volvo owners and enthusiasts.” Organized by several Volvo Car clubs and forums in the UK, the event is intended to break the existing Guinness World Record for the longest parade of Volvo cars, which was set in 2010 at the Polish-German border and counted a total of 570 cars.The organizers of the British event say an “exceptional array of Volvo models is expected” to attend, with cars ranging from the Amazon series and the P1800 and going through the iconic station wagons of the 1980s. The venue will be host to both original cars, but also to tuned and customized models.To encourage the participation of as many Volvo owners as possible, the event is free to enter and attend. Cars will begin lining up for the record between noon and 2 p.m. and will then go on the move for Guinness representatives to see and record.The event is officially called VOLVO600 and has a charity side to it as well. There will be merchandise on sale at the location, and the money raised this way, together with donations, will go to Breast Cancer Care UK.“2018 has proven to be a milestone year for Volvo Car clubs and forums in the UK,” the organizers say in a statement.“In this same year, several high profile leaders in the Volvo community were sadly lost to Cancer, and in a bid to further promote awareness of these illnesses, car group members from various Volvo clubs started to collaborate on planning activity that would generate a combined large scale event for Volvo owners and enthusiasts.”