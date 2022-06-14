British Billionaire’s $50 Million Luxury Toy Is a Rare Iconic Superyacht

While some superyachts remain elusive for decades, as their wealthy owners keep them for private use only, others are available for those with deep pockets. This gorgeous vessel could be considered the floating equivalent of an exquisite English country home.
A lot of billionaires are known for their luxury toy collections. In the case of Lord Bamford, that’s a collection of rare Ferraris. Add to that a superyacht and a private jet, and you’ve got the classic image of a super-wealthy businessman. With an estimated fortune of $5 billion, Sir Anthony Bamford is a construction tycoon with a taste for the finer things.
The stunning Virginian is no ordinary yacht, but one with an extensive history and a style to match. Built three decades ago, it’s one of the rare Feadship models from the beginning of the 1990s that are still cruising today. According to the manufacturer, it was an innovative yacht at the time.
Measuring 204 feet (62 meters) it was the shipyard’s first model to boast four full decks, with enough space to include a separate lounge for the captain, storage room for tenders on the aft deck, and a hydraulic transom hatch. The era of massive superyachts with modern amenities was dawning.
In terms of appearance, however, Virginian exuded a classic elegance. Designed by the De Voogt naval architects, with interiors by the acclaimed David Easton, it was inspired by the iconic ships of the 1900s. Far from the outrageous luxury or unconventional style of some of today’s yachts, Virginian welcomes its guests with a calm atmosphere and a timeless grace.
Classic elements, such as a library with an open fireplace (one of the vessel’s two gas fireplaces) are combined with modern amenities, including a well-equipped gym, and a massage room. Up to 12 guests can enjoy the al-fresco dining area on the upper deck, sporting a modern bar. A jacuzzi and a forward-facing observation lounge are perfect for spending the afternoon.
A 30-year-old superyacht does need some TLC, but its 2018 refit and refurbishment kept the classic British style, seamlessly integrating features that today’s guests would require. That’s because Virginian is a popular charter yacht, with a weekly rate of $255,000 (€245,000). Those who want to feel like billionaire Lords, can spend some time on board this iconic beauty, available through Burgess Yachts.
