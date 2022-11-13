Brabus Thinks This Mercedes-Benz EQC Is Worth Over $121,000, What Say You?

It is a Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic, and it looks like it just rolled off the assembly line, and then paid a visit to the famous tuner. However, that’s only because it has been well maintained, as it was first registered in August of 2020. It has 5,212 km (3,239 miles) on the odometer, so it’s not exactly a brand-new ride, yet it costs almost double the money of a new EQC 400.
A quick look on Mercedes’ German website reveals that the EQC 400 4Matic has a recommended retail price of €66,068.80 (equal to $66,361). The AMG Line variant, which is better equipped, can be yours from €73,208.80 ($73,532). How much do you think Brabus is asking for this one then? That would be €120,944.46, or $121,479 at the current exchange rates, tax included, which is more than the starting price of an S-Class, EQS, GLS, or G-Class locally.
There must be something special if they’re asking a small fortune for a rather bland-looking Mercedes-Benz EQC, right? It depends on what you understand by special, but there is a custom coating designed to replicate a circuit board, special paint, rear spoiler, and front and rear emblems. The wheels were signed by Brabus, are part of their Monoblock Z series, and measure 9x21 inches at the front and 10.5x21 inches at the rear, wrapped in 255/40 and 285/35 Continental Sport Contact tires respectively.
EQC 400, with Brabus mentioning some of it in the ad. Leatherette upholstery, front sports seats with memory package and heating, electric sunroof, head-up display, MBUX infotainment system, navigation with augmented reality, ambient lighting, Burmester audio, and on-board chargers with 7.4 and 110 kW capabilities are included.
Surely it has got to have other things that would justify the asking price, right? Actually, that would be a no, because it also retains the stock firepower, with the front and rear electric motors generating a combined 408 ps (402 hp / 300 kW) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) of torque. This is mentioned by the tuner in the ad on their official webpage here, alongside the electric premium compact crossover’s ability to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds from a standstill and a 180 kph (112 mph) top speed.
Thus, a power boost is definitely not present here, even though when they first launched their tuning program for the EQC 400, more than two and a half years ago, it also comprised extra oomph. Brabus claimed back then that thanks to the 422 ps (416 hp / 310 kW) and 830 Nm (612 lb-ft) of torque, the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint took 4.9 seconds, and the maximum speed remained identical.
Thinking that maybe a typo (or more) was responsible for the crazy asking price? Well, you shouldn’t, because this is Brabus we are talking about, and almost everything they touch tends to turn to gold, hence that 2.0-liter Mercedes-Benz C-Class that they advertised two months ago for the equivalent of $100,000. But what sort of ride would you get if you had that kind of money lying around? I don’t know about you, but it certainly wouldn’t be an EQC.
