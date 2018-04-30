autoevolution
 

Brabus Founder Bodo Buschmann Passed Away Aged 62

Bodo Buschmann, founder and CEO of high-performance aftermarket tuning specialist Brabus passed away this weekend, aged 62, in the wake of a a brief illness, the company said in a statement.
Following the Buschmann’s demise, Brabus says it will continue to produce high-performance Mercedes-Benz cars. The founder’s role as CEO of the company will be taken by his son, Constantin Buschmann, who was until now responsible for marketing and sales.

“The entire Brabus family, employees, customers, and friends all over the world, will miss him endlessly, mourn the visionary and doer, but above all the man, comrade, and friend Bodo Buschmann, who has shaped the tuning industry like no other,” said Brabus in a statement.

“Despite all the successes and the pursuit of perfection, the creator Bodo Buschmann always remained a human being: over all these years, he has always succeeded in gathering the right employees, the best professionals in their field. For all of them, he has always been a role model for ambition, professionalism, and diligence.”

Brabus was established in 1977 in Bottrop, Germany, as a result of Buschmann’s desire of owning
highly customized cars. He was only 22 years old when he set up the company.

Like all success stories, Brabus started as a small workshop somewhere in a back alley, slowly expanding so much that a new headquarters, the current Brabus Werk 1, was needed.

Since its inception, the company dedicated its efforts to the customization of Mercedes-Benz cars. Building vehicles the likes of the 900 Rocket earned the Ruhr-based company enough respect in the automotive industry to be unofficially recognized as Mercedes’s largest tuner, second only to AMG.

The 900 Rocket, presented at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, is based on the already souped-up Mercedes-AMG S65 Coupe, so reaching the top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph) that landed the vehicle several entries in the Guinness Book of Records.
