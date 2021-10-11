BMW's Latest Software Upgrade Brings New and Improved Features to Millions of Cars

BMW’s latest and most extensive remote software upgrade is the third one this year and is available for approximately two million vehicles worldwide. More than 30 BMW models will be able to receive new and improved features.
The automaker’s biggest Remote Software Upgrade campaign so far kicked off in Germany today, with the rollout of the Operating System 7 (Ver. 21-07) and users can either download it using their My BMW app or directly through their vehicle. Other markets will follow. During the first two weeks, the version can be exclusively downloaded for free by My BMW app users.
For the users who opt to download the new features included with the latest operating system directly into the car, the files are prepared in the background and the installation process shouldn’t take more than 20 minutes.
One of the new, notable functions included with the upgrade is the new Assisted View. With the ACC (Active Cruise Control) activated, the car recognizes the traffic situation around itself in moving traffic, even in fog, offering more control and safety. The function is also available in China.
BMW Maps can now plan routes and predict arrival times more accurately via enhanced RTTI (real-time traffic information).
Using BMW Connected Music you can now have access to Spotify podcast playlists. And also in terms of sound, users who connect to the vehicle from their Android smartphones can enjoy advanced volume control and an enhanced sound experience.
A new sound experience will also be offered to BMW M3 and M4 drivers, thanks to the M Sound Control.
BMW has also improved the Lane Departure Warning helping drivers avoid unnecessary steering interventions on narrow roads and corners.
The German car manufacturer specifies that BMW cars running an older version of software than 20-07 can’t install the latest version until the intermediate version is downloaded and installed.
