1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Looks Like a Bad Guy’s Ride From the Streets of San Francisco

I am not sure how many of you remember this, but there was a time when Michael Douglas starred in TV series. In fact, his career took off thanks to a little something called The Streets of San Francisco.
Being a 1970s show, it is of course filled with all the wonderful cars that back then were brand new, and presently turn heads around and pockets inside out at various auctions. Including things like Oldsmobile Cutlass.
Although there is no connection that we know of between this here Cutlass and the said show, the simple sight of it brought The Streets of San Francisco back to mind. Maybe it’s because of the incredible lines of the car, displayed like all others of its age so proudly on camera back then, oftentimes in the hands of bad guys.
As is, this Cutlass is neither a movie star, nor a bad guy ride. It was however listed for sale last week during the Mecum auction in Las Vegas last week, where it went for just $33,000.
The car is mostly original, but some modifications were made to it so that it would run just as good today as it did half a century ago. The 455ci (7.4-liter) engine has been rebuilt, getting flat pistons and a cut crank, and was tied to a rebuilt transmission. It now breathes through a custom 3-inch exhaust with Flowmaster 400 series mufflers.
The exterior was remade in white with orange stripes, while the interior comes in perfectly contrasting black. New bumpers, lights, markers and lenses were fitted, and the entire build was propped on Boyd Coddington wheels.
The entire project came out the doors of a Phoenix, Arizona shop that goes by the name Uncle B's House of Classics. We’re not being told how much it cost to put together but, as said, it just went for $33,000, meaning the owners were happy to let it go for that much.
