1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Shines Clean in Midnight Blue, Packs a Corvette Surprise

Because a Hi-risers is a type of automobile that inherently needs to be heavily customized to fit the bill, often it is quite hard to know when to stop. Luckily, some of these big-wheeled jewels do fit the “not overly done” category with flying colors.
Better yet, the WhipAddict channel on YouTube has a lot of neat examples for both sides. Of course, going overboard sometimes pays off big time with a spectacular ride that’s so exaggerated that it somehow works like a charm. But for regular folk, a clean ride will do the trick much better.
So, let us discuss this 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible that was captured on camera (video embedded below) just as it made its appearance on the lawn of an automotive event. The Cutlass series lived a long and fruitful life from the early 1960s to the twilight of the crazy 1990s. Naturally, it went through a lot during that time, evolving in many successful directions (the 442 muscle car, a premium Supreme, just to name a couple).
Thus, it is only logical that it has become one of those models that are long gone, but certainly not forgotten. And it’s also on the customization community’s radar, as clearly shown here. This particular ‘72 started its life as a very cool Convertible, but somewhere along the way it evolved into a Hi-riser that will make everyone proud.
The Midnight Blue paintjob is just “what the doctor ordered” to cleverly contrast the white stripes and the chrome details. Those Rucci Forged 24-inch concave wheels are about right in size, as they easily allow a glimpse of the reworked braking system – headlined by the red Wilwood calipers. Some modern touches are also in order, like the blue-tinted headlights or the LED taillights.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but the interior is not as spotless as the exterior if we may dare an opinion. But it could be this ride is a daily driver, so traces of tear and wear are only natural. Additionally, the Rucci Forged-matching steering wheel might not be everyone’s cup of tea. On the other hand, the final surprise probably gets everyone’s thumbs-up: under the hood, this Cutlass packs a Corvette’s LS3 eight-cylinder engine.
