Brash BMW M3 Sings to the Tune of AC Schnitzer, Goes Like Stink but Looks Very Sad

More on this:

1 2022 BMW M3 Touring Opens the Audi RS 4 Avant Hunting Season, Looks Like a Better Sniffer

2 AC Schnitzer Reveals New 2021 Steering Wheel Models for Sporty BMW Cars

3 New BMW 4 Series Convertible Gains Sporty Body Kit via AC Schnitzer, and It Sort of Works

4 Stock BMW M3 vs. Tuned R34 GT-R vs. Blown Mustang V8 Is One Random Drag Race

5 AC Schnitzer Wants To Give Your Modern-Day BMW New Wheels, Will You Let Them?