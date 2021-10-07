Brash BMW M3 Sings to the Tune of AC Schnitzer, Goes Like Stink but Looks Very Sad

AC Schnitzer has just added the new generation BMW M3 to its portfolio of tuned cars. The sports sedan features enhanced aero and more power, and while it may sound good on paper, it’s far from being pretty.
Additional design elements include the front splitter, deflector set for the fenders, hood addons, roof spoiler, carbon fiber diffuser, and a trunk lid spoiler or wing. All of these improve the downforce, the tuner claims, and are joined by the 10x20-inch wheels, shod in 285/30 front and 295/30 rear tires.
Bringing the front end by 10-20 mm (0.4-0.8 in) closer to the road is a spring kit, and AC Schnitzer will launch an adjustable suspension for the new-gen BMW M3 in January. A stainless steel sports exhaust system, with ‘carbon sport’ tailpipes, 110 mm (4.3 in) in diameter, is also available, which, combined with other mods, makes the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine more powerful.
After applying some elbow grease, the mill pumps out 590 ps (582 hp / 434 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, up from the 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) in the Competition. AC Schnitzer did not say anything about the performance of the tuned M3, but we’re probably looking at around 3.5-3.7 seconds, considering that the stock model can do it in 3.9 seconds, and has a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
Rounding off the tuning package for the car are a few interior upgrades. Things such as the aftermarket paddle shifters, aluminum pedals and footrest for the manual and automatic variants of the car in left- and right-hand drive, aluminum cover for the iDrive controller, aluminum key holder, sports steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather and Alcantara, and bedecked by carbon fiber trim and custom 12 o’clock mark, and others lie on their shelves.
