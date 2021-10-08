BMW M5 CS Is Unimpressed by the M2 CS, Simply Wipes the Floor With It

It may be the brand’s most powerful model yet, but the M5 CS doesn’t feature the punchiest mill ever made by BMW. In fact, that engine lies in the middle of the iconic McLaren F1 LM, and it’s a 671 bhp naturally aspirated 6.1-liter V12 beast.
But the M5 CS is not that far behind, with its 626 brake horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque produced by the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. The eight-banger is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system.
The official estimate is 2.9 seconds required for the naught to 60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration, and a 190 mph (306 kph) top speed. That’s enough to pose a threat to some modern exotics, all while retaining the spacious interior, generous luggage capacity, and plenty of comfort, technology, and safety gear. Guess the M5 CS truly is a super at heart, isn’t it?
It’s hard to compete against all that brute force with German engineering, yet for giggles, the M5 CS was pinned against an M2 CS in a rolling race. The smaller model is arguably one of the most fun-to-drive cars ever made by the M Division, but lacks the sheer force of its bigger sibling.
The turbo’d 3.0-liter straight-six churns out 444 bhp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm). It can be mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. In the latter configuration, it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4 seconds, and with the stick shift, it is 0.2 seconds slower. Top speed is rated at 174 mph (280 kph) in both variants.
Now, the M2 CS is a true driver’s car, but the thrust doesn’t help it in a straight-line sprint against the M5 CS. As a result, you are about to see it get owned on film down below, with a hilarious remark from the driver at the end of the race.
