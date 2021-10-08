2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Facelift Spied for the First Time

Mercedes-Benz's A-Class Sedan is set to receive a facelift for the 2022 model year, and our spy photographers have provided us with the first images of the prototype. As you can observe, it did not get that much camouflage to begin with.
Just like its hatchback brother, the facelift of the A-Class Sedan will focus on the front and the rear of the vehicle, while its profile will remain unchanged. The German automaker will introduce more options in terms of colors and rims, while the interior will also be improved in several key areas.
But first, let us observe the exterior. The front bumper has been reshaped, as are the headlights, which have a prominent LED daytime running light signature. A new front grille sits at the center of it all, and it appears that Mercedes-Benz has done changes to the upper part of the front bumper, not just the lower side.
As we can discern through the layer of camouflage, there are two vents in the front bumper, near its lower outer edges, but these will probably play a design role, while the vents below and above the license plate will do most of the work.
As we move to the rear of the vehicle, we can remark the camouflaged dash, which does not reveal anything at the moment. The rear of the A-Class Sedan comes with new taillights, a modified trunk lid, and a redesigned rear diffuser. The rest of the rear bumper is unmodified for now, but other prototypes may be tested with a different configuration.
Mind you, these are the first spy shots of the upcoming facelift in the A-Class Sedan range, so our spy photographers might spot more advanced prototypes as the development work moves on. Regardless of the design changes that may or may not be made to the A-Class Sedan's rear bumper, we should see the updated model next year.
