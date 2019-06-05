BMW Reveals M Performance Parts For All-New M8

Immediately after revealing the M8 and M8 Competition, the Bavarians are now much obliged to offer M Performance parts for the two grand tourers with twin-turbo V8 firepower. The list starts with an M Performance indoor car cover, which fits the luxurious model like a hand in glove.
Complementing the optional Carbon Package, the M Performance catalog also includes components made from the composite material. Sill attachments, the radiator grille, and engine cover are a few of those parts. The sport brake pads promise higher thermal resilience, enabling “racing-style steering when braking into a bend as compared to the standard configuration.”
The M Performance Pro steering wheel is the highlight for sure, complete with carbon-fiber shift paddles, Alcantara, and carbon-fiber trim. Large thumb, a special underlay, and the hallmark M colors complete the picture. If you’re interested, BMW is much obliged to sell M Performance floor mats made of velvet velour and leather-style surround.
A set of wheel bags are also offered, and like the car cover mentioned in the beginning, the material is car wash compatible. Both the wheel bags and car cover are UV and temperature resistant, offering superior protection to the M8 and M8 Competition coupe and convertible.
Like the M5 and M5 Competition, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 is tuned to 600 and 625 PS. In the case of the M8 Competition, make that 3.2 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) thanks to M xDrive. BMW hasn’t released pricing information, but that will change by June 25th when the newcomers will be revealed in the flesh at the #NEXTGen media event in Munich.
For the time being, the most expensive 8 Series is the M850i xDrive at €125,700 for the coupe and €133,700 for the convertible. The M5 retails at €121,500 in Germany while the Competition Package adds €9,000 to the starting price of the mid-size performance sedan.
The M8 is manufactured at the Dingolfing plant in Germany, and first deliveries are scheduled for the 2020 model year. Of course, both models are coming to the United States as well.
The M Performance Pro steering wheel is the highlight for sure, complete with carbon-fiber shift paddles, Alcantara, and carbon-fiber trim. Large thumb, a special underlay, and the hallmark M colors complete the picture. If you’re interested, BMW is much obliged to sell M Performance floor mats made of velvet velour and leather-style surround.
A set of wheel bags are also offered, and like the car cover mentioned in the beginning, the material is car wash compatible. Both the wheel bags and car cover are UV and temperature resistant, offering superior protection to the M8 and M8 Competition coupe and convertible.
Like the M5 and M5 Competition, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 is tuned to 600 and 625 PS. In the case of the M8 Competition, make that 3.2 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) thanks to M xDrive. BMW hasn’t released pricing information, but that will change by June 25th when the newcomers will be revealed in the flesh at the #NEXTGen media event in Munich.
For the time being, the most expensive 8 Series is the M850i xDrive at €125,700 for the coupe and €133,700 for the convertible. The M5 retails at €121,500 in Germany while the Competition Package adds €9,000 to the starting price of the mid-size performance sedan.
The M8 is manufactured at the Dingolfing plant in Germany, and first deliveries are scheduled for the 2020 model year. Of course, both models are coming to the United States as well.