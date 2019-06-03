autoevolution

Tattoo Your Bike with One of These BMW Motorrad Stickers

3 Jun 2019, 12:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Moto
As far as automobiles go, the numnber of visual improvements that can be made is virtually endless. Not the same can be said for bikes, a market where, short of having the two-wheeler custom made, even a simple sticker is reason enough for joy. 
13 photos
BMW Motorrad stickersBMW Motorrad stickersBMW Motorrad stickersBMW Motorrad stickersBMW Motorrad stickersBMW Motorrad stickersBMW Motorrad stickersBMW Motorrad stickersBMW Motorrad stickersBMW Motorrad stickersBMW Motorrad stickersBMW Motorrad stickers
Bike stickers are not new to the industry, but having them offered by an established bike builder is not all that common. It happened this week, when BMW Motorrad decided to go in the customization market and give its riders one more reason to stick with the brand.

As of now, owners of select Motorrad bike – nine in total, from various model years, the full list can be found in the document attached below – can opt to refreshes their rides by choosing one of many stickers made available by the Germans.

The number of color combinations and designs is vast, and all the stickers have been created to be weather-resistant. Be it solid, metallic or brilliant, all the stickers include the BMW Motorrad lettering and the BMW logo into the design.

Essentially, one could customize the entire bike with one of these sticker sets, as BMW thought of making them available for fairing parts, wheel rims, wheel cases, wheel covers, fuel tank, top case, and aluminum or spoke wheel rims.

Regardless of choice, each set comes complete with the tools required for a bike owner to apply the stickers himself.

BMW warns that each sticker set has been designed with a particular bike in mind, so if your ride is not on the list you should think twice before buying one.

“Every design has been carefully coordinated with the special properties of each motorcycle. The availability of the sets is dependent on the models since each sticker set has been made especially for each specific bike model,” says BMW.
BMW Motorrad BMW motorcycle sticker motorcycle bike sticker
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
BMW models:
BMW R 1250 RSBMW R 1250 RSBMW R 1250 RBMW R 1250 RBMW S 1000 RRBMW S 1000 RRBMW R 1250 RTBMW R 1250 RTBMW R 1250 GSBMW R 1250 GSAll BMW models  
 
 