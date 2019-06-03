Tattoo Your Bike with One of These BMW Motorrad Stickers

As far as automobiles go, the numnber of visual improvements that can be made is virtually endless. Not the same can be said for bikes, a market where, short of having the two-wheeler custom made, even a simple sticker is reason enough for joy.

13 photos



As of now, owners of select Motorrad bike – nine in total, from various model years, the full list can be found in the document attached below – can opt to refreshes their rides by choosing one of many stickers made available by the Germans.



The number of color combinations and designs is vast, and all the stickers have been created to be weather-resistant. Be it solid, metallic or brilliant, all the stickers include the BMW Motorrad lettering and the BMW logo into the design.



Essentially, one could customize the entire bike with one of these sticker sets, as BMW thought of making them available for fairing parts, wheel rims, wheel cases, wheel covers, fuel tank, top case, and aluminum or spoke wheel rims.



Regardless of choice, each set comes complete with the tools required for a bike owner to apply the stickers himself.



BMW warns that each sticker set has been designed with a particular bike in mind, so if your ride is not on the list you should think twice before buying one.



“Every design has been carefully coordinated with the special properties of each motorcycle. The availability of the sets is dependent on the models since each sticker set has been made especially for each specific bike model,” says BMW. Bike stickers are not new to the industry, but having them offered by an established bike builder is not all that common. It happened this week, when BMW Motorrad decided to go in the customization market and give its riders one more reason to stick with the brand.As of now, owners of select Motorrad bike – nine in total, from various model years, the full list can be found in the document attached below – can opt to refreshes their rides by choosing one of many stickers made available by the Germans.The number of color combinations and designs is vast, and all the stickers have been created to be weather-resistant. Be it solid, metallic or brilliant, all the stickers include the BMW Motorrad lettering and the BMW logo into the design.Essentially, one could customize the entire bike with one of these sticker sets, as BMW thought of making them available for fairing parts, wheel rims, wheel cases, wheel covers, fuel tank, top case, and aluminum or spoke wheel rims.Regardless of choice, each set comes complete with the tools required for a bike owner to apply the stickers himself.BMW warns that each sticker set has been designed with a particular bike in mind, so if your ride is not on the list you should think twice before buying one.“Every design has been carefully coordinated with the special properties of each motorcycle. The availability of the sets is dependent on the models since each sticker set has been made especially for each specific bike model,” says BMW.