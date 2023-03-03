BMW Recalls S 1000 RR to Replace the Hand Brake Lever Fulcrum Pin

Back in October 2022, the S 1000 RR was called back over clutch covers getting loose. A sporty naked that retails at $17,895 for the 2023 model year, the 999-cc motorcycle has been recalled yet again, this time over the fulcrum pin of the optional milled hand brake lever.
The peeps at Motorrad became aware of the concern we’ll touch upon immediately in November 2022, during checks in preparation for an event. BMW employees noticed unusual hand brake lever movement on two motorcycles, corresponding with varying brake lever pressure, prompting an in-depth engineering review.
As it happens, the supplier of the optional milled hand brake lever was identified as the culprit. BMW didn’t name the supplier in question, but did mention that Motorrad provided insufficient specifications for the brake lever. In other words, the blame is split 50:50.
The fulcrum pin causes reduced blowby clearance, thus affecting pressure regulation. A reduction in brake pressure could occur in riding scenarios that require emergency braking, with said brake pressure reduction increasing the stopping distance and risk of a crash.
BMW’s two-wheeled arm isn’t aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this problem. The remedy comes in the guise of a replacement fulcrum pin, hopefully manufactured according to specifications.
The part number of the subject brake lever is 8103376 as per the report attached below. Dealers have been already notified of this recall, whereas affected owners will receive mailed notifications no later than April 18th.
Affected motorcycles were produced in the period between October 4th, 2022 and February 7th, 2023 for the 2023 model year, consisting exclusively of the S 1000 RR. No fewer than 394 examples are being recalled.
Slotted above the S 1000 R, the S 1000 RR is rightfully considered a superbike. M RR-sourced brakes, race-tuned ABS, an identical cylinder head geometry to that of the M RR, a lithium-ion battery that saves 4.4 pounds (nearly two kilograms), and M RR-inspired winglets only scratch the surface of what makes this bike great.
At home on the road as it also is on the racetrack, the S 1000 RR can be optioned with the so-called M Data Logger with GPS-Laptrigger, a system that makes it possible to record lap times and evaluate riding data on more than 300 circuits worldwide. The beating heart of this award-winning bike cranks out 205 ponies at 13,750 rpm and 83 pound-feet (113 Nm) at 11k rpm.
Designed for premium unleaded, the four-stroke lump runs a 13.3:1 compression ratio. It's connected to a claw-shifted transmission with six gears, a wet multiplate clutch, and an anti-hopping clutch that reduces the hand clutch operating force while also enhancing safety.
If you’re capable of launching this thing like a champ, BMW says that 3.1 seconds to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) is possible. Top speed? That’s 188 miles per hour (303 kilometers per hour), thank you!
As it happens, the supplier of the optional milled hand brake lever was identified as the culprit. BMW didn’t name the supplier in question, but did mention that Motorrad provided insufficient specifications for the brake lever. In other words, the blame is split 50:50.
The fulcrum pin causes reduced blowby clearance, thus affecting pressure regulation. A reduction in brake pressure could occur in riding scenarios that require emergency braking, with said brake pressure reduction increasing the stopping distance and risk of a crash.
BMW’s two-wheeled arm isn’t aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this problem. The remedy comes in the guise of a replacement fulcrum pin, hopefully manufactured according to specifications.
The part number of the subject brake lever is 8103376 as per the report attached below. Dealers have been already notified of this recall, whereas affected owners will receive mailed notifications no later than April 18th.
Affected motorcycles were produced in the period between October 4th, 2022 and February 7th, 2023 for the 2023 model year, consisting exclusively of the S 1000 RR. No fewer than 394 examples are being recalled.
Slotted above the S 1000 R, the S 1000 RR is rightfully considered a superbike. M RR-sourced brakes, race-tuned ABS, an identical cylinder head geometry to that of the M RR, a lithium-ion battery that saves 4.4 pounds (nearly two kilograms), and M RR-inspired winglets only scratch the surface of what makes this bike great.
At home on the road as it also is on the racetrack, the S 1000 RR can be optioned with the so-called M Data Logger with GPS-Laptrigger, a system that makes it possible to record lap times and evaluate riding data on more than 300 circuits worldwide. The beating heart of this award-winning bike cranks out 205 ponies at 13,750 rpm and 83 pound-feet (113 Nm) at 11k rpm.
Designed for premium unleaded, the four-stroke lump runs a 13.3:1 compression ratio. It's connected to a claw-shifted transmission with six gears, a wet multiplate clutch, and an anti-hopping clutch that reduces the hand clutch operating force while also enhancing safety.
If you’re capable of launching this thing like a champ, BMW says that 3.1 seconds to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) is possible. Top speed? That’s 188 miles per hour (303 kilometers per hour), thank you!