The Doors of Your BMW May Not Be Locked While Driving, Recall Issued

BMW received a complaint in May 2022, pertaining to the functionality of the automatic door locking feature. Based in Munich, the Bavarian automaker immediately discovered a worrying detail hidden in a warranty claim.
The body domain controller electronic control module of a 2022 model year 4 Series had been replaced, with said module containing iffy software. BMW didn’t identify the root cause back then, but as increasingly more warranty claims poured in, the company decided to investigate the suspect BDC electronic control module.
No fewer than 27 claims alleging ADL functionality issues were filed by the end of 2022. The investigation revealed an increased possibility for an unlocked door to open in the event of a crash, increasing the likelihood of ejection for the driver and passengers. According to BMW, suspect ECUs with iffy software were installed on a small number of automobiles during service visits.
BMW notes that said vehicles were produced with correct ADL software, which defaults to on (the doors are automatically locked when the vehicle reaches a certain speed). The replacement ECUs didn’t receive the correct update during the aforementioned service visits.
Even though federal motor vehicle safety standard 214 requirements are met under this condition, the safety boffins at BMW voted in favor of a voluntary recall. The German manufacturer isn’t aware of any injuries that may be related to this concern. Owners will be informed by first-class mail of the recall no later than April 17th.
The vehicles involved come in five main flavors. The G20 3 Series sedan opens the list, followed by the G22 4 Series Coupe and G23 4 Series Convertible. The G26 4 Series Gran Coupe and zero-emission i4 Gran Coupe are called back as well, together with the G80 M3 sedan.
Suspect build dates range between September 8th, 2021 for the G26 and December 2nd, 2022 for the G80 as per the document attached below. A total of 120 vehicles are recalled in the United States of America, with 100 percent of them believed to feature the software issue.
Dealers have already been instructed to reset – not update - the body domain controller electronic control module. The reset defaults the automatic locking door software to close the doors at speeds over 10 miles per hour (16 kilometers). Said operation should take half an hour at most, including the short drive that validates the reset.
The least expensive vehicle called back under NHTSA campaign number 23V-118 if the 3 Series sedan, which presently retails at $43,800 sans destination charge for the 330i variant. The i4 is BMW’s least expensive electric vehicle in the U.S. market, with prices kicking off at $52,000 for the rear-wheel-drive eDrive35. Last but certainly not least, the ever-impressive M3 is available from $74,300 with a six-speed manual box.
