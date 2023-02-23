Lexmoto RSS Street 125 Motorcycle Could Be a Stepping Stone for Beginner Riders in the UK

I’m an avid supporter of motorcycles – having ridden since I was a kid, it’s already part of my lifestyle. But sometimes, people want to get into the motorized two-wheeler lifestyle, but they feel the process might be too overwhelming for various reasons. Luckily, some companies like Lexmoto specialize in 125cc and 50cc learner motorcycles and scooters – and the brand just revealed a new model, the RSS Street.
Smaller capacity machines are the ideal stepping stone for learners – they usually have a handleable weight and allow you to exercise handling and cornering without risking your life. Don’t get me wrong, they can still be dangerous, but much less than more powerful bikes.
Lexmoto is based in the UK and offers many different models for beginners at affordable prices, including motorcycles, scooters, and even all-electric vehicles. The latest product to join its roster is the RSS Street 125.
Although we can see a nod to the past in the RSS Street’s design, it also neatly blends modern elements with naked motorcycle styling. It boasts a minimalistic rear profile with tire hugger mounted indicators and a seat with built-in tail lights. What’s more, the bike’s size will accommodate most riders, with a seat height of 810 mm (32 inches) and a 1,425-mm (56-inch) wheelbase.
At the core of the new motorcycle is a liquid-cooled 125cc, 4-stroke engine that outputs 14 hp (10.4 kW or 14 ps). For those unfamiliar with 125cc bikes, 14 hp might sound like a joke. Take it from someone who started with the same power output – it’s more than enough for city riding, especially for beginners. The engine delivers power to the 17-inch wheels through a six-speed gearbox.
Although Lexmoto doesn't offer any info about the range, you can probably expect a few hundred miles from this tiny machine. Of course, it depends on your riding style, but the 14.5-liter tank (3.8-gallon) should provide you with more than enough range for an urban adventure.
The suspension system is made up of a front fork and a shock absorber at the rear, just what you’d expect on a standard bike. The same goes for the braking setup, with front and rear hydraulic brakes.
Other notable details are the 5-inch TFT screen that displays basic information, full LED lighting, and an embossed seat. Regarding the latter, I’m skeptical if it will increase comfort in any way, but at least it’s a neat design feature.
The RSS Street 125 is available in two dynamic colors: Crimson Red and Tuscany Yellow. I dig the two-tone finish, although Lexmoto could’ve added more colored components for the bike. Given it caters mainly to beginners with its 125cc capacity, it’s offered at a budget-friendly price of £2,900 ($3,369).
