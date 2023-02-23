Lexmoto RSS Street 125 Motorcycle Could Be a Stepping Stone for Beginner Riders in the UK

I’m an avid supporter of motorcycles – having ridden since I was a kid, it’s already part of my lifestyle. But sometimes, people want to get into the motorized two-wheeler lifestyle, but they feel the process might be too overwhelming for various reasons. Luckily, some companies like Lexmoto specialize in 125cc and 50cc learner motorcycles and scooters – and the brand just revealed a new model, the RSS Street.

13 photos Photo: Lexmoto