BMW Recalls iX, i4, and i7 to Remedy Battery Software Issue, 14k Vehicles Affected

On June 22nd last year, the safety boffins in Munich became aware of a China-market electric vehicle that experienced a strange drivetrain issue. Initial diagnostics indicated something amiss with the software, namely the software in the high-voltage battery pack’s electronic control unit.
The Bavarian automaker initiated an engineering review on both the software and hardware levels. Laboratory and real-world tests were conducted, along with a review of field data. At the time, filed monitoring didn’t indicate other instances of permanent loss of power. Be that as it may, both the engineering review and monitoring activities continued.
Come September last year, BMW noticed an uptick in warranty cases involving a temporary ability to restart. Uptick, as in from below 0.1 percent of warranty cases to below 1 percent. No fewer than five warranty cases were received from the U.S. market. One month later, five additional incidents were reported by U.S. dealers. That month, BMW also singled out the root cause of this condition. During certain operating conditions, the aforementioned loss of power may occur as a result of an interruption of electric power. The German automaker identified a misdiagnosis that may occur within the battery management electronics, causing the ECU to reset. During this reset, no electric power is sent to the electric motors.
The driver would be alerted by a warning message in this condition, and BMW further notes that a restart of the vehicle is possible after the ECU boots up. The attached report lists Germany-based Panasonic Industrial Devices Europe GmbH as the supplier of the battery’s ECU software.
Dealers have already been instructed to update the software to a new version, and owners can expect to receive a BMW-branded envelope by first-class mail no later than February 10th, 2023. The automaker isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to this software-related problem.
As the headline implies, an estimated 14,086 electric vehicles are called back in the United States of America. In the order of their overall lengths, the i4 opens the list with the eDrive35, eDrive40, and M50 variants. 2022 to 2023 model year i4 sedans are recalled to the tune of 8,659 vehicles produced in the period from March 17th, 2021, to October 26th, 2022.
Next up, the iX xDrive40, xDrive50, and M60 for 2022 to 2023 are called back. 5,389 vehicles, to be more precise, manufactured between February 4th, 2021, and October 28th, 2022. The final entry is the i7 xDrive60. As per the report below, 38 vehicles made between February 22nd, 2022 and October 27th, 2022, are recalled in the U.S. and federalized territories.
The rear-wheel-drive i4 eDrive35 is the most affordable of the bunch at $51,400 sans destination charge, whereas the dual-motor iX xDrive50 kicks off at $84,100. The 7 Series-based i7 xDrive60 currently goes for $119,300 with 536 horsepower on tap. It can reach 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds, and range is estimated at up to 318 miles (512 kilometers).
