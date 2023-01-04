BMW Recalls Certain X5 SUVs Over Missing Driver's Seat Backrest Bolt

On December 7th, as some among us were all making plans for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, BMW became aware of a rather worrying problem. Magna Seating South Carolina, the supplier of the driver’s seat for the 2023 model year X5, delivered a number of seats with backrests that may not have been attached to the frames according to specification.
Headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, BMW of North America immediately initiated an engineering investigation. A review of the supply chain logistics was also initiated, and the supplier thoroughly examined production records to single out potentially affected seats. On November 2nd, software parameters for the driver’s seat backrest bolt torquing process had been updated with incorrect information according to Magna.
In case of bolts torqued below the manufacturer’s specification, the robot on the assembly line would incorrectly display that everything is fine. Further reviews of vehicle assembly information and supplier production and process records determined that four vehicles may be affected. BMW hasn’t received any reports from the field or its U.S. dealership network in regard to this concern, but issued a recall anyway due to the safety risks posed by a driver’s seat backrest that isn’t fully locked into place. Just one of the four bolts connecting the backrest to the seat’s frame may be loose.
The driver’s seat in question bears part number 7329919-09 as per the report attached below. A grand total of four X5 vehicles produced for the 2023 model year are called back, split between an example of the sDrive40i, an M50i, and two units of the plug-in hybrid xDrive 45e. Said vehicles were produced between November 4th and November 30th, 2022.
Dealers have already been instructed to inspect and, if necessary, replace the suspect bolt at no cost to the owner. The owners, on the other hand, will be notified by BMW by first-class mail no later than February 17th. In the meantime, concerned owners can use the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s VIN tool to find out if their vehicles are recalled.
Codenamed G05, the fourth-generation X5 rolled out in June 2018 on the CLAR platform that underpins pretty much every RWD-based BMW in production today. To be facelifted in the first half of 2023 for the 2024 model year, the mid-size luxury sport utility vehicle is currently available from $61,600 sans destination charge for the rear-wheel-drive sDrive40i.
The M50i comes exclusively with all-wheel drive. It features one more turbo and two more cylinders compared to the sDrive40i and xDrive40i, and it’s pretty quick as well, hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds. Slotted between the xDrive40i and M50i, the xDrive45e can be driven up to 31 miles (50 kilometers) in electric mode.
