BMW R 100 RT Nebula Looks Striking, Features Top-Shelf Running Gear All-Round

Given the high standards of his work, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Jeremie Duchampt is a full-time professional builder. However, motorcycle customization is more of a side gig for this Frenchman rather than his primary occupation, but this doesn’t mean he’ll take any shortcuts or do things by halves. On the contrary, Jeremie’s projects are absolutely top-notch!

16 photos Photo: Jerem Motorcycles via Facebook