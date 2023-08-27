1959 Chevrolet Impala Parked in 1983 Is Ready to Become Your Fancy Daily Driver

Chevrolet took the wraps off the famous Impala in 1956 when a hardtop smiled in front of the audience at GM's car show.
The early response was fantastic, so Chevrolet needed two more years to finalize the production model. In 1958, Impala came to be as the top Bel Air version, once again generating unexpected excitement in the full-size market.
Like the model's graduation from the concept phase to production, Impala rapidly advanced to a stand-alone model. It gained series status in 1959 when it finally separated from the Bel Air despite still sharing most parts and engines.
A 1959 Impala that looks impressive after all these years is ready to prove to the world that the Detroit metal is tough, even without a complete restoration.
The car made its way to Craigslist as the owner is willing to let it go at the right price, promising a package like no other. The car looks great considering its age, but it's important to know that the paint is no longer the original one that came with the Impala when it rolled off the assembly lines. The paint job doesn't look amateurish but already shows its age, so I wouldn't be surprised to see the new owner spraying a fresh coat of paint after the purchase.
The Gothic Gold exterior is paired with the copper interior, where you'll also find an air conditioning system. It's unclear if it still blows cold air.
The engine is the base V8, a 283 that starts and runs correctly. A working engine is unexpected, especially considering the car was parked in 1983. The seller does not reveal if the owner regularly took the car out for a spin or if the Impala has been sitting ever since, but I guess this classic still got a chance to see the daylight regularly.
Fortunately, the rust won't be a concern on this Impala. While you should inspect the floors thoroughly, the trunk pan looks good. There's some rust on the surface, but I can't spot any rot. Obviously, an online photo can't help correctly determine a car's condition, so make sure you inspect everything thoroughly with an in-person visit to the owner.
You can find this Impala in Santa Paula, but the owner won't let the car go unless you pay $26,500. The price makes sense for a 1959 Impala, but the owner must answer two critical questions. Is the vehicle still complete (and if it isn't, what parts are currently missing)? And then, is everything (except for the paint) still original on this Impala? If the answer is yes, the car becomes a highly desirable survivor, and considering the engine's condition, this Impala can evolve into an impressive collectible with the right fixes.
