Harley-Davidson Garni Is How You Make the Night Rod Great Again

At the beginning of last week we took a look at the most recent custom motorcycle assembled in Japan by a local crew called Bad Land. The bike is called Jackal, and for intents and purposes, it is one of the most powerful custom Harleys we've seen in a long time.
And then I came across the Garni. That's the name chosen for reasons that are not explained for the bike that's the subject of this piece. Just like the Jackal, it too started as a Night Rod (of the 2008 model year), and it too got the same extreme treatment.
Most of the parts used on the Jackal can be seen on this motorcycle as well. The wheels are of the exact same design, made in-house by Bad Land, and sized the same: 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear.
Cobra rubber made by tire company Avon wraps around the rims, and Bad Land-made fenders have been pulled over both of them. Special gear was designed to support the two wheels - I'm talking about the presence of a girder-style fork on the front end, and a wide swingarm installed on the back, needed to hold in place the 300 mm wide tire.
The bike wears the same dark hues we're used to seeing from Bad Land, because they are the best way to allow all those small elements that went into the Garni stand out: the grips, mirrors and turn signals supplied by Ken's Factory, or the handlebar and headlight made by Bad Land.
The Harley-Davidson Garni uses the stock engine to move about, with the only modification made public being the fitting of an exhaust system supplied by KessTech and modified by Bad Land. It's unclear how the new pipes affect performance, but we're glad to see they are of a different design than the ones used on the Jackal.
When it needs to stop, the bike relies of braking hardware wearing the markings of Rick's Motorcycles (front brake rotor) and Brembo (the front brake caliper).
The Harley-Davidson Garni is listed by Bad Land as being one of its more recent projects, but the usual details about it are missing from the picture: we have no info on who the bike was made for or, more importantly, how much it could cost to convert a Night Rod into something like this.
Given how the Night Rods are no longer being made new, the bike itself is probably not as expensive as the custom work performed on it. For reference, in case you're planning to make the 2008 Night Rod great again this way, you should know a stock from one retails on the open market from the rather affordable price of around $7,000.
Most of the parts used on the Jackal can be seen on this motorcycle as well. The wheels are of the exact same design, made in-house by Bad Land, and sized the same: 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear.
Cobra rubber made by tire company Avon wraps around the rims, and Bad Land-made fenders have been pulled over both of them. Special gear was designed to support the two wheels - I'm talking about the presence of a girder-style fork on the front end, and a wide swingarm installed on the back, needed to hold in place the 300 mm wide tire.
The bike wears the same dark hues we're used to seeing from Bad Land, because they are the best way to allow all those small elements that went into the Garni stand out: the grips, mirrors and turn signals supplied by Ken's Factory, or the handlebar and headlight made by Bad Land.
The Harley-Davidson Garni uses the stock engine to move about, with the only modification made public being the fitting of an exhaust system supplied by KessTech and modified by Bad Land. It's unclear how the new pipes affect performance, but we're glad to see they are of a different design than the ones used on the Jackal.
When it needs to stop, the bike relies of braking hardware wearing the markings of Rick's Motorcycles (front brake rotor) and Brembo (the front brake caliper).
The Harley-Davidson Garni is listed by Bad Land as being one of its more recent projects, but the usual details about it are missing from the picture: we have no info on who the bike was made for or, more importantly, how much it could cost to convert a Night Rod into something like this.
Given how the Night Rods are no longer being made new, the bike itself is probably not as expensive as the custom work performed on it. For reference, in case you're planning to make the 2008 Night Rod great again this way, you should know a stock from one retails on the open market from the rather affordable price of around $7,000.