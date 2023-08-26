Custom-Built Honda Grom Looks Utterly Bonkers, Flaunts Humungous Rear Wheel With Gusto

Building custom motorcycles is a serious trade and must be treated as such, but it’s also about having some fun. Alex Poole of Wichita, Kansas knows this perfectly well, so he won’t shy away from trying out new things and experimenting with crazy ideas. Although the guy isn’t what you’d refer to as a professional builder, his level of skill is absolutely top-notch.
The phrase “bigger is better” doesn’t seem to hold any sort of validity for Alex, because his undertakings are all about small bikes. He’d based a number of his projects on the Honda Ruckus over the years, and these earned him a fair bit of recognition in his niche and beyond. However, what you’re seeing here is based on a different pocket-sized offering from the same Japanese marque.
We are, of course, talking about the teeny Honda Grom – a nameplate that is no stranger to ludicrous bike-modding practices. The Grom has a bit of a cult following in today’s motorcycling world, and we’ve seen it transformed into some truly wild customs with just as much attitude as beefy liter-bikes. Sir Poole’s build from 2022 is no exception, looking ready to hit the drag strip with its long swingarm and massive rear wheel.
This machine won’t be setting any quarter-mile records, mind you, but it’s sure to raise some eyebrows and bring a smile to many onlookers’ faces! As they so often say, good things come in small packages, which is most certainly the case with the imposing Grom put together by Alex. Oh, and who could’ve foreseen that the words “imposing” and “Grom” would ever be used next to one another?
As the donor was coming apart, the project’s author got rid of its original wheels, bodywork, and suspension, among other items. His attention was then absorbed by the footwear side of things, where you will now find custom-made alloy hoops measuring 12 inches in diameter. These bad boys are based on the DIA design from Rotiform, and they’ve been fabricated by the metalwork specialists over at FLP.
Alex had it widened by about one inch (25 mm), then he employed an extension kit sourced from Mojo Customs in Utah. Moving on to the suspension, the Grom’s rear end was outfitted with a lowering link and an appropriately sized Fastace shock absorber. At the front, we come across a set of Feign V2 forks supplied by Steady Garage, with a Mojo Customs conversion kit holding them in place.
There’s no word on whether the front brake experienced any changes, but what we can tell you for sure is that the rear module definitely has. Our protagonist did away with the standard disc brake, relocating the caliper to the opposite side so as to pair it with the rear sprocket. He admits that it may not be the most practical setup, though it does do a great job at tidying up the right side of the wheel.
We said the creature looks sporty now, and that’s yet another word you wouldn’t normally associate with the humble Grom. In terms of powertrain upgrades, the air-cooled 124cc single-cylinder mill received a new camshaft and K&N air filtration technology. Exhaust gases are now expelled via bespoke pipework, which terminates right beneath the tail for an ultra-clean look.
Furthermore, DH Motoring retuned the ECU in order for it to play nice with the aforementioned parts. Before addressing the final stage of this build, Alex Poole garnished it with a seletion of aftermarket accessories to make everything come together. These goodies include a low-rise handlebar, LED rear-end lighting, and a replacement front fender.
Lastly, the chosen color scheme combines a deep red base with silver and dark grey accents, but items such as the engine, frame, and front fender are all painted black. On the other hand, the wheels were polished to a mirror finish and otherwise left unpainted, so they have absolutely no problem standing out here. Now, just imagine what Alex could do with a bigger bike if this is the sort of thing he can pull off with a Grom.
What the new wheels lack in diameter is made up for on the other axis, with the rear unit measuring a beefy eight inches (around 200 mm) in width. The rims are enveloped in a grippy pair of Michelin tires, with bright yellow brand logos on their sidewalls. As you can imagine, the swingarm had to be extensively modified before that monstrous rear hoop could be installed.
Obviously, the overhaul was equally extensive when it came to the bodywork. Starting at twelve o’clock, we see a Petex front fairing which houses LED lighting hardware of aftermarket origin. Petex also supplied a sharp-looking belly pan, and it works wonders in giving the motorcycle a sporty hyper-naked vibe. As for the fuel tank cover and tail section, they came courtesy of HRP and are topped with a mesmerizing seat made from scratch.
