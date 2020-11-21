BMW M8 Gran Coupe vs. AMG GT 63 S Sound Battle Has Predictable Winner

The Germans are eternal champions of the exotic V8 sports sedan. In recent years, they've diversified with four-door coupes which are even more expensive and usually pack the most savage twin-turbo engines. But which is the best between the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S and the BMW M8 Gran Coupe?
There's a strong rivalry between fans of the BMW M brand and the Mercedes-AMG camp. Each side believes it has the best-sounding V8s and the fastest cars. An objective umpire comes in the form of YouTube channel AutoTopNL, who recently compared the M8 Gran Coupe and the GT63 S, direct rivals in terms of price and performance.
Many years after its debut, we still find the AMG 4.0-liter V8 to be amazing. It's smaller than the 4.4-liter used by BMW, but can make more power, 630 horsepower at 5,500rpm in the case of the GT 63 S. The Bimmer isn't far behind, and the independent acceleration test proves they're within a few tenths of a second all the way to 250 km/h (155 mph). But if you're looking for a winner, it would have to be the more powerful AMG.
Exhaust sounds are subjective, just like beauty standards or music preferences. However, we find that the AMG GT 63 S has a raspy voice. It's like listening to Metallica, and we love that. The difference is even larger from inside the cars, as BMW covers everything up with artificial exhaust from the speakers. Call us boomers, but we like exhaust sounds to come from the exhaust system.
And what about the design? It's a crucial factor when buying such an expensive, and we prefer the AMG here as well. The Gran Coupe somehow ends up looking less muscular than the 2-door version of the M8. But the Audi RS7 Sportback definitely gives both a run for their money when it comes to design. However, it not a match for their acceleration, as seen in this drag race.
