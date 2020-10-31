2021 Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI Takes First Sports Exhaust to the Autobahn

The new Golf 8 GTI comes with the same 242 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo engine as the old model had with the performance pack. We wouldn't exactly call it muted, but other hot hatches have better exhausts, which is where this Bull-X system comes in.
The Dutch magazine AutoTopNL has just shot a video with an all-new GTI that has been equipped with the Bull-X exhaust (we think it's a catback) and sports intake. Together, these HG-Motorsports mods are said to deliver an extra 20 horsepower without even having the engine remapped.
The autobahn test isn't that relevant, since the top speed is still limited while acceleration won't be impacted by 20 hp. But there aren't that many 2021 GTI videos out there, and this one is the first to have modifications. Changing the wheels or adding performance is a big part of the hot hatch lifestyle. Volkswagen even embraces this to some degree, offering Akrapovic exhaust as an option for some of its R models.
Even with that extra 20 hp, the GTI is less powerful and probably slightly slower than its main rivals, which include the Megane RS and Hyundai i30 N. However, Volkswagen will soon begin deliveries on the much more powerful GTI Clubsport, followed by the all-weather R model with AWD.
Though it's one of the most important hot hatches in Europe, the GTI has many other brothers and sisters who share some of its technology. Recently, we also looked at the performance of a Golf GTE, a plug-in hybrid, as well as Cupra's Leon and Formentor. Pretty soon, Skoda will begin selling the new Octavia RS, another popular model.
It's difficult to explain why, but the normal Golf GTI is probably still going to be the most popular. The hatchback has that certain polish you expect from a GTI, from the quality of the interior to the way it comes alive without being too raw. However, we have seen a huge boom in plug-in hybrid demand and suspect this will be the last time Volkswagen makes a hot Golf without some form of electrification.
