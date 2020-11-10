Watch the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Hit 170 MPH on the Autobahn

5 BMW X1 And X2 Are Considered to Receive M Versions, GLA45 Must Watch Its Back

Say what you want about the GLA 45, that it's overpriced or a glorified hatchback. However, there's no denying it offers something new, both in theuniverse and for performance cars in general. It's priced like a real sports car, is the size of a compact, and sounds like a rally car. What's not to like?The sports car segment has changed a lot since the GLA 45 first came out. Back then, the segment was going through a dry spell. But we now have things like the Toyota Supra and the upcoming M4 with. So are four cylinders still enough?Mercedes wanted to ensure the answer is "yes" and developed this new turbocharged unit, the most potent of its kind. In America, it's rated at 382 horsepower, the same as an M340i/440i or a 2021 Supra . However, the Europeans can also have the GLA 45 S with 415 hp (421 PS), and that's what's being put to the test in this video.Dutch magazine AutoTopNL subjected the new GLA 45 S to its usual performance tests at the German autobahn. It's a legendary road network where you can max out a car and still be driving legally. The 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) time is not ideal, as it takes the test vehicle 4.63 seconds. This is slower than the claimed time for the less powerful American model. Less-than-ideal conditions are likely to blame.As far as top speed is concerned, the hot crossover can be seen going as fast as 170 mph (273 km/h). In the second video from the same source, the GLA 45 goes for a short night drive, allowing us to see the wonderful ambiance of the interior lighting package.