BMW M Motorsport Monsters Presented in Munich Ahead of Season Start

Last Friday, a fleet of high-power BMW M cars joined together with drivers to present themselves to the public at BMW Welt in Munich, ahead of the start of the new racing seasons.

For BMW M cars, the racing season opens in the first weekend of May, with the debut race of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The M8 GTE will be BMW’s entry in the series.



One week after that, the Nürburgring 24 Hours kicks off, lining up the BMW M6 GT3, the BMW M4 GT4 and the BMW M235i Racing.



“This year, we were able to put on a very special show for our fans at BMW Welt,” said BMW Motorsport director Jens Marquardt. “Never before have we presented such a wide and spectacular range of race cars.”



“We are heading into the 2018 motor racing year at full M Power. The BMW M Motorsport Car Launch and the subsequent BMW M Motorsport Days are the perfect way to start.”



Once the presentation on Friday concluded, the BMW M Motorsport Days kicked off for the rest of the weekend, with a range of motorsport-based events and activities taking place at BMW Welt. Perhaps the most exciting of these activities were the taxi services provided by BMW’s DTM drivers.



At the end of last week, competitor AMG C 63 DTM Race Taxi run at the end of the season. Six BMW M4 DTMs in the new BMW M Motorsport livery, the new BMW M8 GTE, the BMW M6 GT3, the new BMW M4 GT4, the BMW M4 GTS DTM Safety Car and the vintage BMW M1 Procar were all guest stars of the event. At the end of last week, competitor Mercedes-AMG started a racing-related campaign as well, in preparation for the start of the new season. Their idea was to send people playing the Retro Game Competition to the Hockenheim track for a Mercedes-C 63 DTM Race Taxi run at the end of the season.