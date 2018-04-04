autoevolution
Spyshots: 2019 BMW X5 M Shows Super-Sized Front Air Intakes and Kidney Grilles

The car industry might be in the midst of an eco transformation right now, with this bringing downsizing and electrification revolutions, but you wouldn't say that judging by the super-SUV segment's evolution. This part of the market is stronger than ever and a very important actor is about to walk onto the stage, namely the 2019 BMW X5 M.
Just yesterday, we brought you the freshest spyshots of the 2019 X5 and we are now back on the topic, since our photogs have managed to get up close and personal with the M incarnation of the Sports Activity Vehicle.

The massive kidney grilles of the upcoming X5 are no secret, with prototypes having showcased these for quite a while now. And these spyshots allow us to notice the half-camouflaged air intakes in the lower fascia. Compared to the front apron of the non-M X5, the intakes of this tester are super-sized. In fact, the newcomer will be defined by massive design elements.

Other M-specific elements found on this prototype include the heftier wheels, concealing meaty stopping hardware with blue calipers, along with the generous tailpipes.

As is the case with the 2018 M5, the new X5 M will use an evolution of the previous generation's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, so you can expect at least 600 hp. And while the super-sedan comes with M xDrive hardware that involves a rear-only mode, we're not expecting this to show up on the high-riding model. Nevertheless, the torque distribution should feature a serious rear-wheel bias.

Nevertheless, the most important change brought by the new generation will come from the platform. Since the outgoing car rides on a modded version of its predecessor's chassis, we're looking forward to driving the new CLAR-riding model.

The modular architecture not only allows the X5 (M) to be friendlier to the scales, but it will also allow for a more balanced weight distribution compared to the current model.
