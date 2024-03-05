BMW M Hybrid V8 and BMW M4 GT3 Go the LEGO Way, Are Now Part of the Speed Champions Line

In just a few short months the 2024 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France will kick off. As usual this time of the year, the carmakers who will be attending are doing their best to prepare for the moment of the ultimate endurance race.
The Germans from BMW will be attending the grueling competition, as it will some other of the world's most challenging such events. And the two main cars it bets on this season in various endurance competitions are the M Hybrid V8 and M4 GT3.
The Hybrid V8, for instance, will mark the return of the Bavarians to the scene of prototype racing, after last season it was put through its paces in the IMSA series (GTP category). For 2024, the year when BMW celebrates 25 years since it won the Le Mans race with the V12 LMR, it will field the car in the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) races in the hypercar category.
As for the M4 GT3, the spectacular racing machine will too be part of WEC this year, allowing the Germans an entry in a second class at the Le Mans race, the LMGT3.
It is these exact two cars that are being celebrated by the carmaker in shiny new plastic brick form after the two models were included by toymaker LEGO in the newest expansion of the Speed Champions line.
The two cars are part of the same set, meaning you'll get double the fun for the price of one, sort of speak. And it's a not-that-complicated set, considering only 676 plastic pieces are required to put the two vehicles together.
BMW calls the two new designs "carefully constructed replicas of the original cars" and bets on stuff like the telltale BMW M paint job and body elements (including diffuser, exhaust tailpipes, and spoilers) to back its claim.
The interiors of the two vehicles have been carefully recreated as well, and they can be admired by simply removing the roof of any of the two machines. You might also want to do that so you can place the miniature racing drivers that come with the set in front of the steering wheel.
The Speed Champions Bimmers went on sale this week, and are selling from the LEGO online store for $44.99. You'll also be able to purchase the toys from BMW's Lifestyle online shop.
The two Bimmers are not the only new entries in the Speed Champions series this spring. LEGO also announced it is adding the 2023 McLaren Formula 1 race car to the lineup, selling it for a very affordable $26.99.
And that means puts both the BMW and the McLaren on the same shopping list for many Speed Champions fans out there.
