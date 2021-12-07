BMW iX xDrive40 Is the One-Millionth Electrified Car the Bavarians Sold Since Forever

Up until a couple of years ago, one could have still argued this whole electrification thing in the automotive industry was just a passing phase. But now that billions are being poured into the development of such vehicles all over the world, and records are being toppled constantly, it’s pretty obvious to where the world is heading.
The latest company to announce a major milestone has been reached is BMW, which announced on Tuesday it has delivered the one-millionth electrified vehicle since it started making them about a decade ago.
The model in question is not only electrified, but a fully electric iX in xDrive40 configuration, which was handed over to its owner with a complementary BMW Wallbox, including installation.
“The delivery of our one-millionth electrified vehicle marks a milestone in our transformation – and we already have the next one in our sights: We aim to break through the two-million mark in just two years,” said in a statement Pieter Nota, the man in charge with BMW’s Customer, Brands and Sales divisions.
So, it took the Germans about a decade to reach this milestone, but things should really pick up speed from now on, and over the next two years, BMW plans to hit 2 million electrified vehicles. Fully-electric machines should reach the same target, on their own, by the middle of the decade.
The increase will be supported both by the existing models and the ones the carmaker plans to release over the coming years. In 2022 alone, we are to expect electric versions of the 7 Series and X1, the 5 Series will join the offensive a year later, and at an unspecified time, we’ll also get the MINI Countryman with electric drive (MINI as a whole should become electric-only by the next decade), and even the Rolls-Royce Spectre.
