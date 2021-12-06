Dylan Hughes's Turbodiesel 3 Series Drift Taxi Sure Beats NYC's Standard Fare

If a vehicle transports person A to place B driven by C, it should be, by definition, a taxi. Even so, Dylan Hughe's insane Mercedes turbo, inline-six swapped E46 BMW 323i, uses that term very loosely. Still, if it pulled up alongside you in New York City to take you up-town from Penn Station, it sure beats a smelly Corolla or Crown Victoria.
In short, this build was the passion project of Dylan Hughes, a professional drifter, and full-time tire smoke addict. When Dylan was presented with the opportunity for a respected name in British diesel tuning to customize a tasty-looking BMW 3-series wagon, we can only assume he agreed before they were even done pitching the idea.
Hughes reckons the end result of his collab with the tuners at Diesel Pump UK jets out at least 500 horsepower in its current tune. We can only imagine that's supplemented with metric tons of torque. The stock Mercedes-Benz diesel is aided with a Garrett G35-1050 turbocharger, a custom exhaust manifold, and a billet metal intake manifold. It fed the rear wheels through a sequential gearbox and a custom limited-slip differential. To stop this oil-burning beast, Dylan Hughe installed big brake discs in all corners, which can be seen through the six-spoke light-alloy wheels waring low-profile tires.
It's all tied together with an absolutely bitchin custom exterior wrapping courtesy of Dylan Hughe's sponsors at Royal Purple performance motor oil. Their iconic Royal Purple Color scheme and custom graphics come together to form a creation you're bound to be able to pick out of a crowd at your local drifting competition.
Hughes unveiled his creation at the 2021 SEMA show in Las Vegas. It may not have stolen the show the way others did this year. But we're fairly certain more people will get more enjoyment taking a ride in this drift taxi than some of the other million-dollar exhibits on display this time around.
