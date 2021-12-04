BMW 5 Series Has All the Downforce It Needs, but You Never Know, Do You?

5 What Happens when a BMW F80 M3 Takes on a Tuned F10 M5?

Unless they were shaped in the wind tunnel for a particular model, huge wings can do more harm than good. Certain people might beg to differ, however, for the obvious look-at-me factor, hence the countless hideous cars with such mods that we have seen and covered over the years.



A previous generation



The wing, well, that and the M badge on the right side of the BMW roundel from what we can tell, is where the owner appears to have drawn the line, as far as the back end is concerned anyway. That said, the 550i logo and trapezoidal tailpipes are a clear indication of the model. Unless they came from the aftermarket world too, which wouldn't exactly surprise us.



Still, assuming that it is indeed in the



In the LCI, it boasts 444 bhp (450 ps / 331 kW ) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, working in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission. That’s basically mega-hatch territory these days, but for an executive car, the 550i was quite fast, dealing with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 5 seconds, and topping out at 155 mph (250 kph). As for the vehicle in question, it actually sits at the opposite end of the spectrum, as its wing is far from being ghastly.A previous generation BMW 5 Series , which is still a head-turner even if it originally debuted toward the end of the 2000s, the F10 has managed to find a cozy spot on Reddit , in the infamous ‘ugly’ car mods thread, due to the controversial part added to the trunk lid.The wing, well, that and the M badge on the right side of the BMW roundel from what we can tell, is where the owner appears to have drawn the line, as far as the back end is concerned anyway. That said, the 550i logo and trapezoidal tailpipes are a clear indication of the model. Unless they came from the aftermarket world too, which wouldn’t exactly surprise us.Still, assuming that it is indeed in the 550i flavor , we will remind you that it was offered with standard rear-wheel drive and an optional xDrive all-wheel drive system. It certainly has the grunt to match the looks, because it hides a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine under the rather long hood.In the LCI, it boasts 444 bhp (450 ps / 331) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, working in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission. That’s basically mega-hatch territory these days, but for an executive car, the 550i was quite fast, dealing with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 5 seconds, and topping out at 155 mph (250 kph).