Designer Improves BMW iX Styling With i4 Cues

BMW has recently lifted the press embargo for iX driving impressions, and obviously enough, the series-production model previewed by the iNext Concept has received plenty of kudos. But for all the rights, there are two huge wrongs that few can ignore. The front styling is on the polarizing side of BMWs, and the same can be said about the bulbous profile.
The Munich-based automaker defends the design of the iX with provocative statements such as the“OK Boomer” ad from January 2021, which is petty for the same company that gave us the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful E9. Even the first-generation X5 is attractive for a sport utility vehicle, but the iX leaves much to be desired. However, the criticism doesn’t end here.
Pixel artist Marouane Bembli, a.k.a. The Sketch Monkey, is very tough on this car: “The iX is the most complicated and unemotional, sterile design of BMW I’ve ever seen. And in this video, I’m going to try and change that.”
The unnecessarily large kidney grille and overly complex intakes on the sides of the front bumper have been swapped for the fascia of the i4, a liftback based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe. The headlights make the biggest difference over the original units, but Marouane isn’t content with his makeover. Toward the end of the video, the Photoshop wizard also works his magic on the side skirts, contrasting blue trim, wheels, and the rear end.
It may not be the nicest BMWs on sale today, but the iX could surely use a few styling updates in order to make amends for the atrocious design of the current model. One can only wonder how the iX will change with mid-cycle refresh, which is most likely going to roll out in 2024.
In the meantime, those who don’t mind the way the iX looks can get one for 77,300 euros ($89,660 at current exchange rates). That's 10 grand more than the iX3, which is only RWD and comes from China rather than Germany.
