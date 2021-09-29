NASA Ingenuity Helicopter Encounters Anomaly Ahead of Its Flight 14 on Mars

This Rejuvenated 1965 BMW R50/2 Hosts Fresh Pipes and Overhauled Electrics

There are plenty of things you’ll love about this R50/2, but don’t expect it to come cheap. 24 photos



Without further ado, we’ve the pleasure of introducing you to a reconditioned 1965 model from Bavaria’s range, featuring a solo Denfeld saddle, Heidenau tires and an aftermarket exhaust system with dual Hoske mufflers. Moreover, the Beemer’s instrumentation was refurbished under current ownership, while its lights and wiring harness have been deleted to make way for youthful substitutes.



In the powertrain department, the seller installed a repurposed camshaft that hails from an R69S, along with an R50S’ pistons. To keep things looking nice and fresh, BMW’s head-turner was enveloped in a shiny layer of fresh paintwork. This bad boy is up for grabs on the BaT



Now, we hope that bank account of yours is well-fed, because you’ll need something in the neighborhood of 10,000 freedom bucks to top the current bid. As for



At around 5,800 rpm, the engine is capable of feeding 26 ponies to the rear wheel via an enclosed driveshaft, leading to a top speed of 87 mph (140 kph). The entire structure is held in place by a steel double cradle frame, which sits on Earles forks and twin shock absorbers. Finally, stopping power in summoned by a duplex drum brake at the front and a simplex counterpart on the opposite end.

