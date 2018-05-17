BMW iNEXT Vision EV Shows Up for the First Time in Concept Teaser

BMW’s iNext vehicle is part of the strategy that governs the company’s approach to the creation of electric and autonomous vehicles. For a while now, the carmaker presented several cars and concepts created with this type of future in mind.
In 2021, BMW will begin manufacturing in Europe, at Plant Dingolfing, an all-electric vehicle. For now, this car is called iNext Vision and builds on the legacy of the Next 100 concept shown for the first time two years ago.
The first image of the iNext Vision, or at least a teaser sketch showing the side of the car, was presented by BMW’s chairman of the board Harald Krüger during Thursday’s annual general meeting.
The car-to-be has been presented as the technological flagship of the brand, one that will incorporate all the advancements made in recent years in road mobility. Although no details were released, this description means, aside from an electric powertrain, that an autonomous system of some level would make it into production.
“The iNEXT project is our building kit for the future. It will benefit the entire company and all our brands,” Krüger said in a statement.
“For the first time, we are combining all key technologies for future mobility in one vehicle. The iNEXT is fully electric, fully connected and also offers highly automated driving.”
It will not be long until the car is publicly presented. BMW says the iNext will be presented as a Vision vehicle sometime later this year.
In late 2016, BMW announced work has started on a new campus for research and development of the model in Unterschleißheim. That center was completed earlier this year, and houses thousands of specialists in charge of creating new technologies in the area of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analysis.
On Wednesday, the group said it received approval to begin testing autonomous vehicles in China.
