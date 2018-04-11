autoevolution
 

BMW iFE.18 Makes First Appearance in Munich

11 Apr 2018, 12:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
On Tuesday, FIA announced the preliminary roster of manufacturers that will be taking part in next year’s Formula E championship. Among them is BMW, which will be joining Audi, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz in a competition that heats up by the minute.
15 photos
BMW iFE.18BMW iFE.18BMW iFE.18BMW iFE.18BMW iFE.18BMW iFE.18BMW iFE.18BMW iFE.18BMW iFE.18BMW iFE.18BMW iFE.18BMW iFE.18BMW iFE.18BMW iFE.18
For the series, BMW is working on a brand new car, one which will form the technological basis for the new line of commercial, electric SUVs which will wear the iNext badge.

For the first time ever, BMW introduced the new race car to the track in Munich, during a demonstration on the BMW and MINI Driving Academy course. Behind the wheel of the car sat Racing Bart Mampaey’s Tom Blomqvist.

Unfortunately, with this announcement and the release of a set of photos of the impossibly-named iFE.18, BMW did not make public any technical information about the model, as to not hint to any of the capabilities of the iNext.

BMW does say the drivetrain is completely new and is mounted on the chassis for Formula E presented at the Geneva Motor Show. Without giving any numbers, the carmaker says the “impressive comparison figures” between the racer and the engine in the BMW i3 is testimony enough of the advancements made in electric technology.

We could do some simple math if we take into account the fact that BMW rates the performance of the iFE.18 at "100 percent" that of the i3, adding that it could rev 400 percent higher than its production counterpart.

“The BMW iFE.18 is a milestone for our company,” says Jens Marquardt, BMW Motorsport director.

“This Formula E project has seen the most remarkable technology transfer between production and motorsport in the history of BMW.”

The first public appearance of the BMW iFE.18 will be in Calafat, Spain, on April 17, when it will be tested alongside all the Formula E teams.
BMW iFE.18 formula e inext electric racer BMW
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
BMW models:
BMW 4 Series CoupeBMW 4 Series Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series CabrioBMW 4 Series Cabrio Coupe CabrioBMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVBMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactAll BMW models  
 
 