BMW iFE.18 Makes First Appearance in Munich

On Tuesday, FIA announced the preliminary roster of manufacturers that will be taking part in next year’s Formula E championship. Among them is BMW, which will be joining Audi, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz in a competition that heats up by the minute.

For the first time ever, BMW introduced the new race car to the track in Munich, during a demonstration on the BMW and MINI Driving Academy course. Behind the wheel of the car sat Racing Bart Mampaey’s Tom Blomqvist.



Unfortunately, with this announcement and the release of a set of photos of the impossibly-named iFE.18, BMW did not make public any technical information about the model, as to not hint to any of the capabilities of the







We could do some simple math if we take into account the fact that BMW rates the performance of the iFE.18 at "100 percent" that of the i3, adding that it could rev 400 percent higher than its production counterpart.



“The BMW iFE.18 is a milestone for our company,” says Jens Marquardt, BMW Motorsport director.



“This Formula E project has seen the most remarkable technology transfer between production and motorsport in the history of BMW.”



