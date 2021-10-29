BMW Breathes New Life Into the Six-Cylinder K 1600 Tourer Family

The Bavarian bikemaker took the cover off its new K 1600 range for 2022, and we're seeing the new faces of the tourers for the first time. From the dynamic GT and the more comfortably designed GTL to the luxurious and relaxed "bagger" style model and its better equipped Grand America, the machines feature several upgrades that we're going to dive into, step by step.Fresh exterior
Although modern LED light units already come as standard on the bikes, BMW decided to make them stand out even more and put a new full-LED headlight with LED lens technology and daytime riding light. This way, the ride will be visible in all weather conditions.
And that's not all. The headlight features a swiveling "adaptive headlight" function that adapts the low-beam LED headlight by +/- 2 degrees into the curve depending on the heel angle.
To comply with Euro 5 environmental standard regulations, the iconic 1,649cc in-line six-cylinder powerplant has been updated with BMS-O engine control, a new knock sensor system, and significantly improved emission figures.
While its peak power remains the well-known 160 hp (118 kW), now, it can be achieved at 6,750 rpm (with 1000 rpm less than before). The torque is also upped from previously 175 Nm to 180 Nm (129lb-ft to 133lb-ft) at 5,250 rpm.
Another new feature is the drag torque control (MSR). This allows the rider to reliably avoid unstable riding conditions that can develop in coasting mode or when shifting down gears due to excessive slip at the rear wheel. "Next-Generation" Dynamic ESA
Introduced for the first time on the R 1200 GS, the Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (ESA) sees some improvements. On the new tourers, damping adjusts automatically to the riding conditions and maneuvers. As a result, the semi-active suspension allows for even greater levels of riding safety, performance, and comfort. It also adjusts spring preload based on the load on board.
Brand-New Electronics
The new K 1600 GT, GTL, B, and Grand America are standard-equipped with a 10.25" TFT color display with integrated map navigation and connectivity. The display has full HD resolution, and the colors pop out even more in full-screen mode.
Grand America and an optional extra on the GT and B. Apart from intuitive menu navigation based on the interface of a smartphone and numerous sound profiles, there is really not much to see because the antennas have been fully concealed.
Other standard options include a USB-C charging point, 3 Ride Modes (Rain, Road, and Dynamic), Hill Start Control (HSC Pro), seat heating, and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC).
But there's one feature that the new machines don't have. Riders will not get a radar-assisted Active Cruise Control (ACC), so they'll have to adapt manually to the driving speed of the vehicle in front. BMW states that the ACC is actually "not needed" because the "new models always take the lead while riding," whatever that means.
Riders can choose between three color options for the new K 1600 GT, GTL, B, and Grand America: a basic variety, a style variant, and Option 719. The latter, Option 719 "Midnight," which is applied with the water transfer printing method, is available only for K 1600 B and K 1600 Grand America.
Prices for the BMW Motorrad K 1600 2022 range from $23,895 for the GT to $27,745 for Grand America.
