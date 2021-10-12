BMW M 1000 RR Comes to Race in MotoAmerica Superbike

A little over one year ago, when BMW introduced its first ever M-handled superbike, hopes were the two-wheeler would take the world by storm. Elements conspired, though, and the bike is yet to truly prove itself. But it’s getting there.
Last week, for instance, BMW announced the M 1000 RR snatched its first win in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK). Then, a couple of days ago, we got word of the motorcycle winning the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) after a six-hour race somewhere in Europe. And now, we get wind of it finally coming to America to take part in a major competition.
The European two-wheeled monster is now at the center of efforts made by the Innovation Race Team to bring it over to the States. The team plans to be the first one to field the M 1000 RR in the MotoAmerica Superbike class. To handle both the bike and the goal of making a great impression on the track, Innovation brought a new rider on board, Bulgarian-born Mihail Florov.
The technical aspects of fielding the Bimmer will be handled by Alpha Racing. As it comes from the factory, the M 1000 RR boasts a modified water-cooled four-cylinder in-line engine capable of developing a massive troop of 212 hp and 113 Nm of torque.
The visible M touches that have made it onto the machine include things like special carbon fiber winglets, special wheels and, for the first time on a contraption on two wheels, M-designed brakes.
“Having Alpha Racing as a technical partner in my box will be a huge boost in confidence knowing I have a bike in great hands helping me restrain this beast,” the new Innovation rider said in a statement. "It is going to be an amazing challenge for me and a new chapter of my racing career.”
The debut of the bike and rider is scheduled for next year.
