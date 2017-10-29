BMW 440i Gran Coupe Has Carbon Than M4 Competition

For whatever reason, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe didn't become as successful as all the other four-door coupes. I don't know what it is; we got really excited after seeing it in the press photos, but the real-life impressions weren't all that great.

19 photos



They optioned this thing to the teeth, especially with carbon fiber. If you park the right dull gray M3 or M4 next to it, people might not notice.



Unlike BMW and Audi, who have RS versions of all their four-door coupes, the Gran Coupe didn't get the M badge or even the M Performance one. The top-of-the-line model is this 440i.



Stock, this puts out 325 HP and 450 Nm, so it's a little bit off from the



It does, however, have an Akrapovic exhaust system which should increase the output by about 10 HP. Still, we have no right to complain about a car that does 100 km/h in 5 seconds, especially when it's decked in fiber.



The front splitter is absolutely massive. There's also a couple of mirror caps and some interior trim. However, the cabin is relatively restrained. But that dark blue leather is clearly a special order, so this man waited quite a while for his joy to arrive.



A trunk lid spoiler makes the rear end look naughty. And even though there are only two mufflers, they are extra-large and attention-grabbing.



