BMW 3 Series Racecar Nurburgring Rollover Crash Looks like a Failed Movie Stunt

It can be extremely difficult to name a single Nurburgring bend that demolishes the cars of those who are caught off guard, since there are plenty of bends that act as traps, from Brunnchen to Kallenhard. Nevertheless, Schwedenkreuz might just be the most dangerous of them all, as the kind of speeds associated with this twist can easily cause chaos.

9 photos



The crash, which is one of the fiercest Schwedenkreuz stunts we've shown you to date, is a bit surprising. That's because this is the kind of bend that catches novices out - it follows a generous straight, so a lot of momentum is built and comes right after a small hill, which turns it into a surprise for those who are unaware of the track's layout.



In this case, we're talking about the driver of a BMW 3 Series that had been given a racecar conversion. Nevertheless, while the gearhead behind the wheel was probably familiar with the Nordschleife, perhaps he simply lost control of the E36-gen machine just before the curve.



For one thing, we see the 3er Coupe entering the frame sideways. And, despite the driver's countersteering efforts, the sheer momentum of the vehicle sees it plowing into the barrier on the outside of the track.



The Bimmer recoiled and ended up digging into the grass, which caused the car to roll over. From this point on, the adventure turned into an airtime shenanigan, one that included multiple impacts.



Eventually, the vehicle came to a halt on its roof, while still on the green section, which meant that at least the other racers were able to go past the accident scene - there were more than a few occasions on which an Sx mishap



And while the clip documenting the crash does show the emergency responders stepping in, we aren't offered any details on the state of the driver - according to comments of the YouTube video, the one behind the wheel is "ok".



Oh, and if you think that tackling Schwedenkreuz in an FWD machine makes things safer, you're



The most recent example of a devastating Sx accident (this is how Ring aficionados call the bend) came over the weekend, with this having taken place during Saturday's VLN race.The crash, which is one of the fiercest Schwedenkreuz stunts we've shown you to date, is a bit surprising. That's because this is the kind of bend that catches novices out - it follows a generous straight, so a lot of momentum is built and comes right after a small hill, which turns it into a surprise for those who are unaware of the track's layout.In this case, we're talking about the driver of a BMW 3 Series that had been given a racecar conversion. Nevertheless, while the gearhead behind the wheel was probably familiar with the Nordschleife, perhaps he simply lost control of the E36-gen machine just before the curve.For one thing, we see the 3er Coupe entering the frame sideways. And, despite the driver's countersteering efforts, the sheer momentum of the vehicle sees it plowing into the barrier on the outside of the track.The Bimmer recoiled and ended up digging into the grass, which caused the car to roll over. From this point on, the adventure turned into an airtime shenanigan, one that included multiple impacts.Eventually, the vehicle came to a halt on its roof, while still on the green section, which meant that at least the other racers were able to go past the accident scene - there were more than a few occasions on which an Sx mishap involved more than one car.And while the clip documenting the crash does show the emergency responders stepping in, we aren't offered any details on the state of the driver - according to comments of the YouTube video, the one behind the wheel is "ok".Oh, and if you think that tackling Schwedenkreuz in anmachine makes things safer, you're mistaking