2018 Skoda Kodiaq RS Sets New (But Very Slow) Nurburgring Record

More on this:

1 Skoda Kodiaq RS Spied in the Alps, Sabine Schmitz Is Driving it at the 'Ring

2 2018 Skoda Kodiaq RS Goes Official, Teaser Photo Reveals Headlight Design

3 Skoda Kodiaq RS Could Debut This Fall at 2018 Paris Motor Show

4 Skoda Sunroq is the Convertible Karoq Skoda Will Never Make

5 Armored Skoda Superb Looks Like Your Average Estate