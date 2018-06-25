Spied: 2019 McLaren 600LT Blitzes The Nurburgring, Looks Eager To Debut

U.S. Military to Have Space Force Branch

First came the F1 GTR Longtail in the 1990s. Then McLaren became a full-fledged automaker in 2010, and based on the 650S Coupe and Spider, the 675LT was born. For the newest incarnation of the LT suffix, McLaren chose the 570S as the basis. 37 photos



The prototype pictured in the gallery may look close to the real deal, but the rear deck and plenum don’t appear to be carbon fiber. The exhaust tips are also different from the producion-ready model



As the unofficial name implies, the 600LT is expected to deliver 600 horsepower and more torque than the 601 Nm (443 pound-feet) of the 570S. The M838T twin-turbo V8 is connected to a seamless-shift transmission developed by Graziano Oerlikon with seven forward gears. In all likelihood, McLaren’s engineers might have changed the ratios to suit the more aggressive, track-focused nature of the newcomer.



A quick check with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency reveals that



And here it is, ladies and gents; lapping the Nurburgring like it owns the place! Looking at the amount of aerodynamic trickery at the front, sides, and rear of the vehicle, it's no wonder the 600LT is the most anticipated Sports Series model ever.

the prototype was registered in the United Kingdom in April 2017 and that it's finished in orange. Other than that, we'll have to wait until June 28th for McLaren to take the veils off the 600LT and spill the beans on what this bad boy can do on full song.