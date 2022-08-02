Blue Water Cruiser Felci 63 Scuderia Design Renderings Released

While the renderings do hint at what is in store for the Felci 63 Scuderia, details are less evident, but we can look at other Scuderia models for insight.
For example, the Adria Sail Scuderia 50 produced last year by the same builder who will construct the Felci 63 Scuderia has very similar lines on a slightly smaller scale. The renderings of the 63 Scuderia show a relatively flat deck with a slight bulge beginning just forward of the beam, creating a low profile like its older, smaller kin. A look the Scuderia 65 also shows a familiar form.
The exact specifications have not been revealed. However, the relatively minimal freeboard and hearty beam expected in the final product will certainly add to vessel stability. The design focused on delivering a vessel that will be efficient and easy to handle based on hull design. By adhering to minimal appendage (components of a vessel that 'stick out' from the core structure such as the keel and rudder) intrusion, the limited draft will not negatively impact the righting moment (basically a sailing vessel's resistance to heeling over) or lift (a sailing vessel's response to perpendicular wind).
Adria Sail, the creators of Scuderia lineup, tasked designer Umberto Felci with the Scuderia 63 project. The Felci-designed yacht rendition has clearly adhered to keeping with the sleek and modern looks of past Scuderia's, including the larger Scuderia 65.
The hull and deck construction will be a complex process of steps resulting in a carbon fibre sandwich laminated in infusion epoxy resins inside a female mold creating a sturdy and lightweight core.
The interior of the 63 Scuderia does not appear to be a huge departure from the Scuderia 50, with ample headroom, large cabins, spacious salon, and galley areas.
The Felci 63 Scuderia incorporates a limited sail plan for the boat to be managed by just two people. A fully-battened mainsail will roll into a furling boom and three different head sails will be controlled by electric furlers.
The yacht is expected to be launched in 2023, according to Yachting News.
The exact specifications have not been revealed. However, the relatively minimal freeboard and hearty beam expected in the final product will certainly add to vessel stability. The design focused on delivering a vessel that will be efficient and easy to handle based on hull design. By adhering to minimal appendage (components of a vessel that 'stick out' from the core structure such as the keel and rudder) intrusion, the limited draft will not negatively impact the righting moment (basically a sailing vessel's resistance to heeling over) or lift (a sailing vessel's response to perpendicular wind).
Adria Sail, the creators of Scuderia lineup, tasked designer Umberto Felci with the Scuderia 63 project. The Felci-designed yacht rendition has clearly adhered to keeping with the sleek and modern looks of past Scuderia's, including the larger Scuderia 65.
The hull and deck construction will be a complex process of steps resulting in a carbon fibre sandwich laminated in infusion epoxy resins inside a female mold creating a sturdy and lightweight core.
The interior of the 63 Scuderia does not appear to be a huge departure from the Scuderia 50, with ample headroom, large cabins, spacious salon, and galley areas.
The Felci 63 Scuderia incorporates a limited sail plan for the boat to be managed by just two people. A fully-battened mainsail will roll into a furling boom and three different head sails will be controlled by electric furlers.
The yacht is expected to be launched in 2023, according to Yachting News.